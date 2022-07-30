When c onfronted with a challenging question or request, Jesus often told a story. When someone shouted from the crowd, asking him to intervene in an inheritance squabble, Jesus told the story of the rich farmer who built more barns, then died the next day.
Jesus saw through the situation to the heart of the problem, which is often our problem as well. “Take care! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.” (Luke 12:15) The farmer does not seem dishonest or corrupt, but he certainly is selfish and greedy.
John Wesley focuses us clearly on the point. “When I have money, I get rid of it quickly, lest it find a way into my heart.” Money is not the problem. It usually never is. The rich farmer was not guilty of failing to prepare for an uncertain future — his untimely death. He also was not criticized for nostalgically hoarding too many things from his past. He had received unexpected and overflowing blessings from God, and he schemed on how to keep it all for himself. He was ready to lay back and enjoy — eat, drink and be merry — on the abundance that God had provided. But — he never stopped to thank God or to consider sharing with others.
Here is the heart of greed — the intense desire to possess more than we need. It is insatiable, always wanting more than we can accumulate.
Someone once asked John D. Rockefeller, “How much wealth does it take to satisfy a person?” He replied, “Just a little bit more.” The farmer thought only of himself. He tore down perfectly good barns full of grain simply to preserve an even greater amount for himself.
The issue of greed permeates our culture. It also stretches across ethnic and national groups throughout history, from ancient times to the present. From Norse and Saxon to Indian Sanskrit, the word “greed” seeks to describe the universal problem: a “sickness to have something.” John Cassian, in the 4th Century, noted how greed seeps into all of our hearts. He observed that monks, who had renounced great wealth and the power of money, still got angry over a small sum or a lost book.
Greed can become a sneaky, insidious power that takes over one’s life, as Wesley worried, getting to our heart. Then it becomes an uncontrollable idol or god, very much like an addiction. Enough is never enough. There is always more to get.
The famous psychologist Carl Jung spoke of the process of dealing with an addiction. “An ordinary person, not protected by an action from above and isolated in society, cannot resist the power of evil.” Greed has the potential to become not only an addiction but also a form of evil slithering into our lives. We need God or each other — or both!
Remember, Jesus does not warn about money; he warns about greed. Jesus does not criticize the farmer because he had a great harvest, or that he was rich, or that he wants to plan for the future. The farmer’s major concern is that his wonderfully good fortune has curved his vision so that everything he sees starts and ends with himself — a basic indicator of greed.
A good starting point to break this cycle of vision curved in upon ourselves comes with simply saying, “Thank you” — thank you to God and thank you to all those around us who love and support us. Giving thanks helps us realize that we haven’t done all this by ourselves. Not one of us has.
On the other hand, lest we think too little of ourselves, we can remember how God’s mercy and grace enfold all of us into God’s family. Too often we become plagued by anxiety of not measuring up or not being adequate in the eyes of others. Our commercial world always offers us something to buy — mouthwash, a weight loss program, a bigger car — that will remedy our concern and make us acceptable again.
So, while we practice giving thanks, we can remember to list the abundant blessings God has provided — including life itself, acceptance and forgiveness, and family and friends to surround us. We may not get overflowing harvests when our barns are already full — though some might! — God will always provide us with daily bread, forgiveness of sins, and deliverance from evil.
No one can go this road alone. Greed turns us in upon ourselves and isolates our concerns from others, makes us protective and defensive. God’s grace bursts us out of that shroud to appreciate God as well as the others around us — even to the extent of sharing our blessings with others. According to the Bible, “being rich towards God” comes through sharing and even giving away our possessions, and relying on God rather than ourselves.
We pray and strengthen our relationship with God. We also reach out to others around us. Perhaps we even need to form greed support groups, in order to build positive relationships and walk with each other through the maze of demands on our time and resources. That’s kind of what churches do pretty regularly, actually, as we keep our focus on thanking God and sharing with others.
The Sheldon family was in severe financial distress after a series of misfortunes. The help they received was not completely adequate, yet they managed their meager income with ingenuity — and without complaint.
One fall day a social worker visited the Sheldons in the ramshackle rented house where they lived at the edge of the woods. Despite a painful physical handicap, Mr. Sheldon had shot and butchered a bear which strayed into their yard once too often. They processed the meat into big canning jars so they would have some meat even during the worst of the winter when their fuel costs were high.
Mr. Sheldon offered the social worker a jar of bear meat. She hesitated to accept it, but he met her unspoken resistance firmly. “Now you just have to take this. We want you to have it. We don’t have much, that’s a fact; but we ain’t poor!”
She had to ask, “What’s the difference?”
His answer proved unforgettable. “When you can give something away, even when you don’t have much, then you ain’t poor. When you don’t feel easy giving something away even if you got more’n you need, then you’re poor, whether you know it or not.”
