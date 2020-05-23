75 years ago
One of the largest crowds to gather here in years is expected Friday (tomorrow) night when “Here’s Your Infantry” will be dramatically and realistically presented with the clatter of machine guns, the boom of mortars, automatic rifles, bazookes and other implements, at the Freeport High School football field beginning at 8 o’clock.
“Here’s Your Infantry” will be put on by demonstration units touring the country to help in the success of the 7th war loan drive. Members of all veteran combat doughboys who have seen much actual service against the enemy.
The show is being staged in 21 cities of the state, most of which are the centers of large populations, Freeport and Brazoria County feeling a sense of pride that the show will be put on here.
The show attracted a crowd of some 5,000 at Orange on May 14, and around 10,000 at Port Arthur on May 16.
The 23rd Provisional Infantry Demonstration detachment is putting on the show in Texas. The 23rd Unit, one of 27 similar groups to tour the entire nation, has been in special training the past two months at Fort Benning, Ga., in preparation for the tour. The 37 enlisted men making up the unit are all men who have served overseas in combat and are veterans from the Fort Benning Infantry school. The demonstration group will consist of a combat platoon and the 261st AFG band.
50 years ago
ANGLETON — The School Board accepted for further study Tuesday night a proposal for a grade point system that is designed to give graduating seniors a fairer class ranking — a factor that is becoming increasingly important for college entrance.
The proposal was drawn up by a committee of teachers headed by chairman Les Kurth. The committee was appointed by high school principal Jack Muldrow.
Kurth explained that the reason for the committee study was that “something needs to be done to recognize the student who takes the harder courses rather than the easy course.”
The committee broke the courses down into three categories — advances, regular and terminal. The regular system would be much like the one already in operation. The terminal category would be for students not planning to attend college. But, the advanced category would give greater value to difficult subjects.
For instance, an A in the regular program would be equal to only a C in the honors level program, thereby giving the honor students a higher ranking than received by the regular program students.
The plan seemed to be favored by most of the board members, although they apparently agreed that some students may be penalized by this system.
Board member Robert Koonce said the student that would suffer would be the one who had a desire to participate in school activities such as band and sports. These students would not be able to devote the necessary time to advanced subjects, he indicated.
“This will also encourage the average student to take courses he is not really qualified to take,” he said.
“Aren’t we making these kids try to accomplish things they are not capable of doing?” Koonce asked.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — Property values in the north end of the county are exploding while industrial values increased slightly this year, according to the Brazoria County Appraisal District.
The district is sending out its property value notices today, giving residents until June 20 to protest their appraisals.
Overall, the county’s property values rose 13.4 percent, though no breakdown is available to show how much of that is because of new construction and how much is from rising property value on existing homes and businesses.
Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans said she is sending out 135,000 notices this year, compared to 126,000 last year.
“It’s a lot of new construction,” Evans said. “Quite a bit of it is in Shadow Creek.”
Pearland’s property values increased 24 percent and Alvin ISD’s increased 30.7 percent. Shadow Creek is in the city of Pearland, but in Alvin ISD.
Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett cautioned the numbers are preliminary and likely will come down after protests have been heard.
“They looked high,” Garrett said. “They’re not going to stay high.”
The appraisal district sets the values Brazoria County, the cities, school districts and other taxing entities use when they figure their property tax rates.
The appraisal district is required by law to set its values at the market price. If the Texas comptroller’s office deems the values are too low, it could take money from school districts.
Many taxpayers have slammed the appraisal district for artificially inflating their homes’ values, thereby increasing their taxes. Evans responds that her office has nothing to do with tax rates.
Evans said homeowners should carefully review their statements to make sure everything is correct.
“Look at the proposed value for 2005,” she said. “The letter states the land’s value and any improvement value for the property for the current year.”
Residents who qualify for homestead exemptions should check to make sure their values didn’t go up more than 10 percent, the maximum allowed by law.
