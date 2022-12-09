ANGLETON
Justin Gambino learned a lot of lessons while he lived in Brazoria County, including his strength and faith in God, messages he will share Saturday at his third annual Night of Worship concert.
“This is not a night where it’s going to be about me and my music, this is going to be a night where we’re hoping to share the love of Christ with people so that lives can be changed,” Gambino said.
Angleton holds a lot of meaning to Gambino as that is where he faced a lot of struggles in his early years, he said. It is also where he discovered his love for music. Because of this, he has held a worship concert in his hometown for the past few years to share the love of God and help people through their own hard times.
“I was actually on tour in Salt Lake City whenever I felt this really strong urge to do this night of worship from my hometown, and I just really felt like God was telling me to do this,” Gambino said. “I would love for people to get out of this night, to leave feeling like, man, there’s a God that loves me that gives me second chances and third chances and fourth chances. That’s just our hope.”
The concert takes place at an unlikely venue — the Brazoria County Courthouse — as it has a lot of meaning for Gambino and represents where he has come from. Gambino hopes to continue to hold it there for as long as it can happen, but as the attendance grows, it may not be able to accommodate the crowd.
“The first year I wasn’t really sure about the courthouse, but it was just amazing,” he said. “I could see myself and I remember the feeling of walking up to the courthouse feeling hopeless and feeling like my life is pretty much ended right now,” Gambino said. “I just felt hopeless, and I really believe that God gave me a second chance cause God used that time to really shape me into who I am today, and so that’s why I think I was drawn here for this concert.”
Gambino hopes to reach others who are in the position he found himself at 18 through the message the music he and his band plays through the night.
“My hope and prayer is that the people that know about this event know God and have a relationship with God, a personal relationship with God — not talking about religion here, talking about a relationship,” Gambino said. “I hope that these people would have the courage and the boldness to invite that family member to this night, to invite that friend that they know is struggling with an addiction or struggling with just holding on for dear life and this crazy world that we’re living in.”
The event has grown organically because of how it has filled people with spirit and hope, he said.
“It’s pretty amazing to see how many people are sharing it on their Instagram stories and sharing it on their Facebook stories after the fact. Then people message you on all those social platforms and say what they experienced that night,” Gambino said. “It’s just been so hard to believe that like I was once a kid getting judged in the courtroom there at that courthouse, and now I’m leading worship on that very lawn for my local community, which is like, it’s just such a privilege. It’s super humbling and I’m just thankful to be a part of what God is doing.”
The Night of Worship provides a different experience as there will be a variety of people and instruments on stage with Gambino to help provide the best musical experience possible.
“All my bandmates are coming in a seven-piece band, and we’re gonna be rocking for Jesus, that’s for sure,” Gambino said. “There’s a few people in the band that are from this local area, and everybody goes to a different church, so it’s not really put on like a certain church, but several churches are represented on stage, so I think that’s super special.”
The free concert is come and go and starts at 5 p.m. and is estimated to last about two hours. Handwashing stations and portable restrooms will be set up around the concert site, 111 E. Locust St.
“All you gotta do is show up on that night and then I believe that God’s gonna do the rest,” Gambino said. “I think it’s gonna be an awesome, rockin’ time for Jesus, we’re gonna really have a lot of fun and hope to change some lives.”
