75 Years Ago
Students in the Brazosport schools registered last week to the number of 3,132 for an increase of 383 new students over the 2,749 registered at the opening of school last year, according to records in the office of T.W. Ogg, superintendent.
Part of this increase may be attributed to the fact that kindergarten classes have been added in all primary schools but a large increase in number of students registered for senior high school is also shown.
The increase which is of particular importance to followers of high school athletics is the 49 additional students registered for senior high school above the 445 registered last year. This brings the high school enrollment to 494, just six under the number necessary to place Freeport in the Class AA athletic circles.
In Freeport the primary elementary and junior high schools all show a decrease in enrollment from that of 1946. This was explained by school officials because students from Oyster Creek are being sent to Velasco this year instead of Freeport. New buildings in Velasco give better facilities for handling these students than would those in Freeport which are already badly crowded. Also, in Lake Jackson, the establishment of a ninth grade which takes students from there and from Clute who would ordinarily attend the Freeport Junior High School has helped reduce the enrollment in the latter school.
50 Years Ago
ANGLETON — More citizen participation in local government is being sought by the City Council through formation of an advisory committee that will be working in six different fields, all aimed at making the city’s future brighter.
In order that persons named as advisors will have a real interest in the city and the particular field of study to which they will be assigned, the City Council is asking for volunteers.
From these, some 40 citizens will be selected for advisory groups that will study Angleton’s needs and possibilities in the areas of Finance, Transportation, Utilities, Planning, Public Safety, and Special Projects.
“The City Council believes that the key to good government is in the hands of the public through citizen participation,” City Administrator Dick Brown said.
“Without the willingness of the people to participate and support the affairs of the local government, it would be an impossible task to reap benefits from the democratic process,” he said.
“This is the City of Angleton’s way of asking its citizens to get involved in Angleton’s future,” Brown continued.
Any resident of Angleton who wishes to serve their city in an advisory capacity is askedto submit their name to the city secretary at City Hall, listing also their address, phone number, and their area of particular interest in municipal government.
15 Years Ago
RICHWOOD — At a party celebrating her swearing-in as a U.S. citizen, Juliannie Young planned to have a good “rundown” alongside the traditional American hot dogs.
The dish, called rundown, is a type of stew containing coconut milk, corned beef, plantains, yucca root and sweet potatoes that she learned to cook while living on Corn Island in her native Nicaragua.
“We’re going to have what we call a big party,” she said. “Barbecue with a little touch of Nicaraguan cuisine.”
Wanting the ability to have a voice in politics, a stable government and a good future, Young moved to the United States in 1992 and immediately started applying for residency and hopefully citizenship.
Her dream finally came true Wednesday as she was sworn-in as a U.S. citizen.
“I knew if I came here I would be guaranteed to have a future,” she said. “To do what I wanted to do in life.”
“For me, it’s a privilege to be an American,” she said. “It’s important for all Americans to do that.”
