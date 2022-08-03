The Center for the Arts and Sciences presented “The Hysterical History of the Trojan War” as told by performers from the Children’s Drama Workshop.
The workshop is a weeklong summer program for kids ages 7 to 15 directed by Kerry Cormier with the mission to teach children about theater, from learning lines to blocking a performance.
“They’re learning movement and learning about projecting, doing warm ups in the morning. So they can get their voices heard, they’re also learning stage terms. They also get to be creative which I love,” Cormier said.
The program sees many kids return throughout the years to continue learning and participating. Each year the play is different. This year’s centers around the Trojan War, all the while adding a few pop culture references into the mix to make it interesting.
“Last time I thought it was really fun because the teachers were nice and it was just really fun and a good experience,” performer Molly Paladino said. “I’ve learned not to get upset if you get the role you don’t want. This camp also teaches responsibility and it helps you learn patience.”
Another mission to go along with teaching the basics of theater is bringing confidence to the performers in their personal and school life.
“Not only does it help them for the theater, but when they have to go to school and do all the presentations, they’re less awkward and they’re more able to present themselves better, which is great,” Cormier said.
This camp has helped kids a noticeable amount when it comes to themselves. William Spencer, a workshop member of six years, sees a difference in himself, and was also able to land a role as Chip in the Center’s recent performance of Beauty and the Beast.
“It’s very fun. This helps me with school and my courage and responsibility and helps me project my voice so I can speak better,” Spencer said. “I can actually go on stage and do stuff.”
The kids themselves are not the only ones to see the changes. Helpers who have been with the program for awhile often see changes in kids throughout the years, even week.
“There’s been a couple kids here that have totally grown since last year,” teen helper Ryleigh Borg said. “The kids grow, it’s really nice to see.”
The week of performances ended Friday at 3:00 p.m. with a final performance.
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145
