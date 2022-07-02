Beavers are very Americana. They’ve been on my mind as we approach July 4. I have questions about them.
1. Since their brains only weigh 1.6 ounces, how are they programmed to know so much?
While I was pastoring in Colorado and later on scenic vacations, I had the immense privilege of seeing beaver dams and lodges. And, I saw a beaver swimming along pulling a small tree, hard at work in modern times. The largest beaver dam in the world is a half-mile long and can be seen by satellite in Buffalo National Park, Alberta, Canada.
2. Can beavers hate?
They hate the sound of trickling water. Dribbling water means there is a hole in their dam and erosion is about to occur. They quickly do a thorough inspection and repair the leak.
3. Can beavers fear?
Yes. Somehow, they know they have predators and what they are, and that’s why their lodge entrances are underwater, and that’s why they slap the water with their flat tales to warn family members and friends to swim to fortifications.
4. Are beavers shrewd engineers?
Yes. They size up a stream and decide it needs a dam. Then they select the best location and begin the build. They look up and down the trees to see which ones should be gnawed down with their inch-long, orange teeth. After squeaking “Timber!” they pull the downed trees into the water and begin to weave them into a dam. They use mud, moss and rock as their “Flex Seal.”
When the dam backs up the water, they build a lodge in the pond. Again, they select trees, chomp them down, and lace them together. Their little minds know how to build a dry space in the lodge above the water to use for family activities — eating, mating, having kits and raising their young. Also, they know how to build secret underwater entrances and exits.
5. Can beavers plan ahead?
They do. At the base of their lodge and under water, they store edible branches and leaves. That assures them that they have food readily available during the winter or when threats are present.
The Bible, in fact, uses the ability of animals to plan ahead to teach lazy people to get off their duffs and prepare for the future. Notice these verses from Proverbs:
“Go watch the ants, you lazy person. Watch what they do and be wise. Ants have no commander. They have no leader or ruler. But they store up food in the summer. They gather their supplies at harvest. How long will you lie there, you lazy person? When will you get up from sleeping?” (Proverbs 6:6-9, International Children’s Bible)
I’m writing about beavers because it’s fun, and in my view, they are a proof of God. As a character in the Bible admonished, “Ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds of the air, and they will tell you.” Behind the design, there is a designer.
6. How do beavers add new cells to their teeth?
Beavers wear down their teeth gnawing on wood, and they must add new cells to their teeth. Someway, they manufacture those hard cells from their squishy flesh. Good grief, that seems impossible, especially since their teeth contain iron, giving them the orange color. How do squishy organs produce iron and enamel teeth? It would have to be a God-thing.
Humans produce teeth, too (less the iron). We lose our baby teeth and grow new ones. We don’t usually think it’s amazing for our squishy cells to grow teeth, but it happens in us and all around us. It would have to be a God-thing.
7. What have beavers achieved with their 50-pound bodies?
Because of the fur trade, Canada came to be. The beaver achieved national status by being selected as the emblem of Canada.
As the Bible encourages, “Think on these things.” Meditate on how it could be that the beaver’s 1.6 ounce brain could contain so much fascinating engineering and programming information.
On another subject: Don’t you dare reel in a fish unless you are a member of the STAR fishing tournament. If you do and it’s a would-be winner, you’ll need grief counseling because you may have lost a pickup with a boat, motor and trailer. Or, if you’re a kid, you may have lost a $25,000 scholarship.
STAR means State of Texas Angler’s Rodeo and it goes until Sept. 5,. Go see everything at www.startournament.org
