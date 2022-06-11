Yesteryears for June 11, 2022

75 years ago
Complete stoppage by the end of this week of more than $300 million of industrial construction was predicted early this week by a spokesman of a contractor’s organization in a telephone conversation with a representative of The Freeport Facts. Although refusing to permit his name to be used this man traced the development of conditions which, he said, “have been building up to the present status.”
His further statement that the stoppage amounted to an “owners’ strike: was further substantiated in conversations with representatives of various contractors engaged in present or contemplated work, both in the Brazosport area and in other sections of the costal region.
Frequent mention heard in Freeport concerning the Associated General Contracts of Houston and their place in the present wave of “lay-offs” led to an inquiry at their headquarters. Any connection of their organization with the situation was denied by their spokesman who stated that their organization (the Houston chapter of AGG) had not met with the industrial contracting group, had not participated in any deliberations and was not cooperating with them in any way.
Exhibiting an unusual unanimity in their zeal for anonymity every person called would talk only after being assured that their names would not be used but all stated that “high wages demanded by workers made construction costs so high that it is financially impossible to realize a profit.”
50 years ago
Twenty years ago this week, the small community of Clute became a city which in 1952, encompassed an area which is now the downtown business district. It now boasts an area of 2.5 square mile and a population of 7,800.
That is quite an accomplishment for a community that started with 15 families, some of who are still living in Clute. While driving through Clute, one can see streets that have been named after these pioneers.
The story goes that the city of Clute was named after two brothers whose last name was Clute and who owned property where the railroad passes through the city.
The railroad company wanted the right of way through the Clute’s property and after long deliberation, the brothers agreed to give up the right of way on the condition that the train would stop there and that the community would be named Clute.
This story was related by Mrs. Nora Belle Shanks who is the wife of one of the original families in Clute and works for the City of Clute as a tax clerk.
Prior to relating this story to The Facts, Mrs. Shanks was given a new, unofficial title by City Manager Jim Baker —that of city historian. And quite appropriately, for Mrs. Shanks has the ability and sharpness of mind to remember names, places and dates that only a historian could master.
Some of the families who formed the community of Clute during the early 1900s included the Shanks, McDougal, Farrar, Cobb, Sanders and the Longs.
15 years ago
Residents with homes around Pearland and Manvel or along the beach could see a drastic increase in the appraised values of their homes, while the increases for those west of the Brazos River will be more moderate, according to the numbers behind the preliminary 2007 property appraisals.
The 2007 residential appraisals were mailed out May 21, giving property owners until June 21 to protest the value of their home, said Cheryl Evans, chief appraiser for the Brazoria County Appraisal District.
Property values in the county went up an average of 13.64 percent, as compared to the 13.8 percent increase in 2006, according to numbers provided by the appraisal district.
“The growth was mainly in the Pearland-Alvin area,” Evans said. “All the values were up.”
Of the 78 taxing jurisdictions in the appraisal district’s charge, only two — municipal utility districts 22 and 24 — saw no change or a decrease in the average appraisal of property in that district.
Among the lowest increases for cities in Brazoria County were those living in Hillcrest Village and Lake Jackson with an average increase of about 7 percent. Manvel and Surfside Village showed the highest average increase.
