75 years ago
Sponsored and called by the Business and Professional Women’s Club, representatives of service clubs and other organizations met Monday night at the Dow hotel for the purpose of discussing plans and methods of obtaining a recreation center and library for Freeport.
Following the unanimous election of Rev. H.F. Neunabor as chairman pro-tem, the meeting was turned into a round-table discussion as to the need of such a center and the best location and means to effect the construction of both.
H.M. Wade, director of physical education for the Brazosport school system, described recreation centers at other places no larger than Freeport and suggested that if those communities could build such centers it should be entirely feasible for Freeport to do the same.
By motion, Rev. Neunabor was directed to appoint a committee of five to work with him in reviewing the opinions expressed at this meeting and working with the city appointed youth center committee which took over the old USO, to formulate recommendations to be submitted to the same group when they are completed.
The final recommendations will be submitted to the city commissioners for action.
50 years ago
At least 45 Brazoswood High School students formed an attempt at a protest over the school district’s dress code this morning.
Students were massed in the entrance hall to the school when the tardy bell rang. H.E. Marcum, principal, said that he requested the student to head on to class.
A few left but most stayed Marcum stated. Students told the Brazoswood principal that they were there to protest the BISD policy regarding hair and they would not attend class if the policy was not changed.
Marcum said that he told them that he had no jurisdiction over the policy and school officials began calling parents.
Of the 45, Marcum estimates at least 25 returned to class. Remaining students were picked up by parents and taken home or left school.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — A downtown Lake Jackson makeover is right around the corner, officials said, as they map out the revitalization’s strategy and financial plan.
“With our debt service for the civic center and sports complex retiring in 2008, it is freeing up half-cent sales tax money,” Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “There is a window of opportunity to revitalize downtown now and make it a destination point, and we don’t want to miss it.”
Staff cut the $13 million project developed in 2002 from a 17-year project to a 10-year project and will fund 70 percent cash and 30 percent with certificates of obligation that will not require a vote from residents, Mundo said.
Lake Jackson staff has discussed the project with City Council and the Lake Jackson Development Corp. and is hoping to finalize the entire plan in January, Mundo said.
“So far the response has been very positive,” Mundo said. “People are receptive because they now have Oak Drive to look at as an example.”
The master plan was divided into seven phases with the first phase, renovations on Oak Drive, starting in 2005 and ending this year. The second phase, set to begin next year, will continue expansion on Oak Drive with construction of gateway signage at the intersections of North Circle Way, Center Way and South Circle Way, he said.
The main focus of the plan is to replace downtown infrastructure, City Manager Bill Yenne said. The streets in the area are 50 to 60 years old.
“While rebuilding the streets, we will make the area more appealing,” Yenne said. “Why not make it something special, a vibrant place where people will want to go?”
Drainage will be constructed underground so the area doesn’t flood and the streets will be reinforced with steel, Yenne said. Some of the streets are solid concrete because they were built during the war when steel was unavailable, he said.
The plan calls for most of the intersections to be made into four-way stops instead of yield signs, Yenne said.
“We want to improve pedestrian and traffic safety at the intersections,” Mundo said.
Plans also are in store to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly, like along Parking Way. These areas will take longer than others.
While street parking will stay, the city plans to remove some parking along portions of This Way to minimize traffic conflicts, Yenne said.
“We will have to be creative and sensitive to the needs of the businesses in the area,” Yenne said. “It will be a complex project trying to work around businesses and maintain the traffic flow.”
Phase three of the plan, which includes portions of This Way, Circle Way, Parking Way and That Way, is estimated to cost about $4.6 million, with $4 million being paid from certificates of obligation — the only amount of debt through the entire downtown revitalization, Mundo said.
“Normally we would have to take it to the voters, but since voters already have said yes to half-cent sales tax projects, we only have to schedule public hearings,” Yenne said. “We’re hoping this will be our only debt issuance.”
Engineering and designing for Phase Three would begin in October 2008 and are expected to take about a year and cost $548,000, Mundo said.
“We hope to do most of the engineering in-house, although the figures we estimated were if we hired consultants,” Mundo said.
Construction on Phase Three is expected to start in 2009 and take two years to complete.
The $2.4 million fourth phase would be engineered starting in 2010 and built in 2011 and 2012, Mundo said. It consists of another portion of That Way and Circle Way, Mundo said.
Phase Five is scheduled to begin with engineering in 2012 and end with construction in 2014, Mundo said. It is estimated to cost about $1.7 million and will cover the rest of Parking Way, he said.
“This construction will contain a lot of pedestrian improvement,” Mundo said.
From 2014 to 2016, Phase Six, from North Parking Place to South Parking Place, would be under construction, costing the city about $1.8 million.
The rest of Circle Way is planned to be the last phase, from 2015 until 2017, Mundo said. It would cost the city about $2.3 million, he said.
Lake Jackson’s investment to downtown is repairing the infrastructure in hopes this will bring in more businesses, Yenne said.
“We want downtown to be the business destination of Lake Jackson,” Yenne said.
The city is working on a Web site link for residents to be able to view the planned downtown renovations.
“There are a lot of exciting times coming up,” Yenne said. “Lake Jackson is just going to get better and better.”
