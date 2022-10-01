75 Years Ago
As a result of a two-day hearing in Austin last Thursday and Friday a sixteen man committee was appointed by Land Commissioner Bascom Giles to formulate rules and regulations to make seismographic blasting in the Gulf of Mexico safer for marine life.
Sport and commercial fishermen along the Texas coast allege that exploratory operations of oil comes in the tide lands result in damage to marine life and fishing operations. Also it is charged that seismographic explorations are in violation of Article 924 of the state penal code.
Almost two million acres of submerged land off the Texas coast will be offered for lease to oil companies on November 4 by the state.
Revenue from these leases will go to the Texas public school permanent fund. It was pointed out that scientific exploration is the best method of finding the oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico, and only in this way can the oil companies make substantial bids on the leases, and develop the public lands in the Gulf.
Geophysicists testified that blasting is the only practical and economical way of searching for oil, and that the resultant loss of fish is “negligible.” Robert H. Ray of Houston said there was no alternative in the search for oil domes in the Gulf submerged lands except by blasting.
Mayor Herbert Cartwright of Galveston introduced a number of pictures take along a seventeen mile stretch of beach at Galveston, showing a continuous row of dead fish washed up on shore.
He produced evidence that fish had been killed by blasting; however, he admitted that he had seen dead fish along the beach many times when there was no blasting being done, and he also agreed that the shrimpers catch and destroy many “trash” fish in their nets.
50 Years Ago
Anyone who thinks that a tense neighborhood rivalry doesn’t bring out the fans had better think again.
This was proven last week when a total of 4,752 paid their way into Griggs Field to watch Angleton and Columbia clash.
Besides a 24-21 victory in the game, Columbia also took a landslide lead in the race for The Facts’ Community Team Loyalty Award.
With an enrollment of only 885 Columbia is currently at a 537 loyalty quotient-the only school in the running for the beautiful three foot high trophy with a mark above 3.0. In other home games last weekend Brazosport drew 2,514 paid fans for its game with Clear Lake, 822 watched Sweeny and Spring tangle and 4, 475 were on hand for the Brazoswood-Austin Lanier struggle.
The loyalty quotient is figured by dividing each school’s enrollment into the average paid attendance at its home football games.
Second place is currently up in the air, with only 0.06 separating Brazosport, Sweeny, and Angleton.
Brazosport, last week’s leader is hanging ever so slightly onto second place. The Exporters have averaged 3,336 per game and the school’s enrollment is 1,122 for a 2.97 mark.
15 Years Ago
FREEPORT — An impressive display of pure power, the 72-foot long Brazos Belle paddle boat was lifted completely out of the water by 200,000 pounds of steel and gears.
The newly purchased Marine Travelift boat hoist at Baron’s Marine shipyard in Freeport didn’t even break a sweat Thursday afternoon as it plucked the boat out of the Old Brazos River.
“This is going to be fun. He’s never done this before,” said Mike Leebron, the Belle’s owner, as Ned Baron guided the wheeled boat hoist into position above the paddleboat.
Baron bought the lift, the largest in the Brazosport area, from a shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for a tidy $738,000. He paid the bill with help from his partners, the First National Bank at Lake Jackson, bank senior vice president Mike Golden said.
The massive machine was shipped to the Freeport shipyard in pieces, where it was re-assembled, Baron said. It employs four large straps stretched between the lift’s four-story span and a John Deere diesel engine to lift boats out of the water.
The Brazos Belle is its first lift of many in Freeport, Baron said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.