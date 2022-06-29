It just gets more boring around here, if that is possible. I haven’t gone anywhere except I met Peter in Pearland and had a very nice lunch at Saltgrass. We took a break from each other for a while, but I’m thinkin’ we are back on again. I knew you would want to know. That’s what I’m down to now, telling you all about my personal life.
I haven’t gone to Alaska or Arizona because with these flights being canceled right and left, I’m afraid to leave home. I think I need to stay here and start doing my rain dance — or better yet, wash both of my cars. That has always worked in the past.
I could tell you what a large vocabulary Bentley has, but I know you are saying, “Please don’t.” So, I heard that, but just know it is very large. He’s not only the cutest thing going, but he is very smart.
Here is a hint for making a little bit of soup. This comes from my other pretend sister in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Hi Sis,
I found a neat way to make a smaller quantity of soup. Start with a package of dry Lipton soup. I start with the beefy onion and what meats, veggies I want. You use only 3 cups of water to make one envelope. Most soups use onion anyway. And the Lipton isn’t that onion-y. Love ya!
Sis (Mara)
That’s a good idea Sis! I hate to cook so much that’s why when I make soup I make a boat load, and freeze it in meal sized servings.
Someone sent me these recipes from the old Searchlight Recipe Book. There is nothing like those old recipes.
This next recipe has a name that most of you are not familiar with. Ice-Box. I remember when we had an Ice-Box. Mother would put a cardboard square that had different colors on it and the color on top would be the amount of ice in pounds you wanted in the top of your ice box. Yeah, I’m that old…but I was just a baby.
Ice-Box Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups brown sugar
1/2 cup shortening
2 eggs, well beaten
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 cup coconut
Directions
Cream shortening and sugar. Add eggs. Mix well. Add flavoring. Sift flour, measure, and sift with salt, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Add to first mixture. Add coconut. Mix thoroughly. Form into rolls 2-inches in diameter. Chill overnight. Cut in thin slices. Place on lightly oiled baking sheet. Bake in hot oven 420-degrees, about 10 minutes.
Custard Pie
Ingredients
2 cups milk, scalded
5 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 eggs
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Directions
Beat eggs until yolks and whites are blended. Add sugar, salt, nutmeg, and flavoring. Mix thoroughly. Add milk slowly, stirring constantly. Pour into pastry lined pie pan. Bake in hot oven 425-degrees until and inserted knife comes out clean.
You need to make at least two of those. I could eat one all by myself. I love custard.
Baked Whole Ham
Ingredients
1 ham
2 cups bread crumbs
2 tablespoons molasses
2 tablespoon melted butter or butter substitute
cloves
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoon prepared mustard
vinegar
sugar
Directions
Wash ham. Place in large kettle. Cover with water. To each quart of water add 1/4 cup sugar and 2 tablespoons vinegar. Place over slow fire. Heat slowly to boiling. Simmer until tender. Remove from fire. Let ham remain in broth until cold. Skin ham. Stick cloves in the fat at 1-inch intervals. Combine crumbs, sugar, molasses, mustard, and butter or butter substitute. Spread on ham. Bake in slow oven at 325 degrees until brown. Baste with ham broth.
Pineapple Sherbet
Ingredients
1 cup water
1 cup crushed pineapple
few grains salt
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 cup milk
Directions
Combine sugar, salt, and water. Heat to boiling. Boil 5 minutes. Cool. Add pineapple, milk, and lemon juice. Mix well, freeze.
I hope you enjoy these old recipes. I still remember how good the food was when I was a kid. Back in those days, I don’t know how lots of get-togethers with families were, but in my family, the adults ate first. The kids played outside, and when they were finished, we kids got to eat. Worked for me. Of course, it had to, that’s the only way we knew it worked.
It’s supposed to get cooler, according to my latest weather forecast, so if that actually happens, enjoy it. And remember hug those you love. You never know if you will ever see them again. I know of what I speak.
