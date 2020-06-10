KINGSVILLE
Locals graduate from A&M-Kingsville
Several Brazoria County residents were among the more than 1,000 spring graduating class at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement took place virtually May 15.
ANGLETON
Esmeralda Vega, bachelor of science;
Brianna Alexis Cooley, master of science;
LAKE JACKSON
Timothy Jerome Edwards, bachelor of science;
SWEENY
Hayden Daniel Fails, bachelor of business administration;
WEST COLUMBIA
Skyler Burke Bell, bachelor of science;
Hannah Marie Walters, bachelors of science in architectural engineering and civil engineering.
SAN ANGELO
Angelo State names 2020 spring graduates
Angelo State University, part of the Texas Tech University System, conferred 571 undergraduate degrees and 298 graduate degrees to its spring 2020 graduates, including several from Brazoria County.
Yvonne Goldman of Angleton graduated with a master of education in educational administration.
Juan De La Garza of Rosharon graduated with a bachelor of science in ag science and leadership.
SALT LAKE CITY
Angleton woman earns master’s from WGU
Dina Deleon of Angleton recently earned a master of science degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
The online, nonprofit university has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees this year in areas of study including business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.
The average age of those who graduated is 38.
