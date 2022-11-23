Shouts of overflowing love and eternal gratitude to the beautiful city of Sweeny and all of its warm-hearted officials along with Commander Glenn James and VFW Post 8551 for hosting the 24th annual Veteran’s Day parade.
High notes of love also to John Lasso, Sr., the founder of the parade, Grand Marshalls of the parade — World War 11 Veterans--Will Jennings and Carl Jennings, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, Brazoria County Calvary, all area Veterans of Foreign Wars, David Vincent and VOW 22, Warriors Refuge, ROTC Programs, area schools, churches, all veterans, all businesses’ including Conoco-Phillips, Chevron Phillips, BASF, Dow Chemical, program participants and dedicated volunteers who assisted in the preparation of breakfasts, lunches and care packages. Through your sacrificial services you have shown us that your unconditional love stands as the doorway through which the human soul passes from selfishness to service, and from solitude to kinship with all humankind.
Our fervent prayer is that the wings of love will forever enfold each of you night and day, and that the strength of love will forever uphold you and your families all your lives through.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1-0
Shouts of eternal love, honor and appreciation to John Goodwin, Alphonse Johnson Sr., Robert Randon, Samuel Poik, Commander Glenn James, George Davis Jr., Jessie Roy Bess, Robert Bess, Neal Bess Jr., Milton Cockrell, the Rev. L C Dews, the Rev. Jeremiah Woodard, the Rev. Booker T. Randon, Raymond Simmons, Robert L. Smith, the Rev. Arthur Jeffery, Donald R. Randon, Eddie Sorrell, Charlie Hawkins, George Hanks, Roosevelt Johnson Jr., Napoleon Johnson, John Jammer Jr., Rhonda Bess, Shirley Davis Rogers, John H. Johnson, Mark Edwards, the Rev. Edmond Baker Jr., and to all military veterans and personnel.
Your faith, commitment and compassion to others have been the secret to your lives. Many of you traveled to foreign territories and gave the full measure of your services. You never grumbled but stood strong like a towering oak, and like a shade in the sun you have always offered protection wherever and whenever needed. Our most intense and earnest prayer is that our Heavenly Father will continue to fill your lives with an abundance of all that you need and desire.
“Our soul waits for the Lord; He is our help and our shield. For our heart is glad in Him, because we trust in His holy name. Let your steadfast love, O’ Lord, be upon us, even as we hope in you.” Psalm 33:20-22
Shouts of outpouring love and bouquets of birthday blessings to a woman of faith who is protected by God and navigated by God and His goodness on her 78th birthday--Carolyn Fields.
Carolyn is a woman of power and praise at the Allen Memorial Church of God in Christ and Pastor Eugene Griggs is the heralder of the Gospel message. Carolyn is a woman of faith who with her wondrous love nurtures her children, has the peace to calm hearts, the longing to pray intensely, the soul to dream, the spirit to serve and the faith to reach out to God. Your kindness and your understanding have helped others to no end on their spiritual journey and has motivated us to reach our fullest potentials. For all that you are, for all that you do, know that your humble spirit goes a long, long way. Kindness cost nothing and a smile is priceless. Keep on raising our level of praise and please note that you are truly appreciated for your prayers and thoughts toward others.
Our request before God is that He will continue to grant you healthy days and add an abundance of joyful years to your life.
“My God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19
Shouts of eternal love and congratulations to Pastor Darrell James, First Lady Olivier James and all the captivating officers and members of the Jerusalem Baptist Church who commemorated their 155church anniversary and Homecoming.
The momentous occasion was marked by an absorbing and thought-provoking message from Elder Roland K. Hendricks entitled, “When the Church Earnestly Pray, God will Intervene,” from Acts 12:5. The uniqueness of the church is her message of the gospel and is the only institution entrusted by God with the message of repentance of sins and belief in Jesus Christ for forgiveness. The Christian does not merely go to the church for worship, but we take the church with us. Jesus lifts us beyond the building and pays the human body the highest compliment by making it His dwelling place, the place where He meets with us in earnest prayer. It is a place where we pray, praise, and petition together. With Christ and His love as the cornerstone, the church is a living organism, made to touch the lives of others in His name. Our prayer to the Jerusalem Church family is that God will continue to uphold you with His right hand as you continue to be a lighthouse of worship and praise.
“Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her, that He might sanctify and cleanse her with the washing of water by the word, that He might present her to Himself as a glorious body.” Ephesians 5:25-27
