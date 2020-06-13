SUNDAY SERMON: Church on Fire

What should the church be like? Is there any guidance to be had? What are the marks of a Spirit-filled church? Let’s look at a model of the early church in Acts 2:42-47. What do we see?
First, the church must be gathered. Those early Christians came together as they were called by God; they didn’t try to exist in isolation. They learned to depend upon one another, and upon God. They gathered together; so must we. We respond to the Gospel as individuals, but we do not remain alone. We become part of something bigger than ourselves. This is the church.
Think back, if you can: What are your memories of the Church, over the years? Mine are all communal; I’m always with someone — sitting in a pew with Grandma, or surrounded by friends. The common thread is community — being gathered together. As we emerge from the isolation caused by the coronavirus, we must relearn the importance of being gathered together.
Second, the church must Worship. The early church broke bread together and prayed. They did this as a large group, but also in their homes. They celebrated the sacraments of baptism and the Lord’s Supper; they sang hymns and psalms and spiritual songs. They worshipped God, and so must we. Our confessions affirm that “the chief end of man is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever.” This means worship. A church that does not prioritize worship, as its chief end, is putting itself in grave danger because worship is the life-blood of our faith and our deepest joy. As we move from online to on-site services, we must rediscover the privilege of praise.
Third, the church must Learn. Those early Christians studied the Apostles’ teaching, that body of knowledge encapsulated for us in the New Testament. They understood the Bible to be the source of truth — God-breathed and inspired by the Holy Spirit — a direct link to the teaching of Jesus Himself. We, too, must give the highest priority to the study of Scripture. The early church studied God’s Word. They took it seriously, and so must we. Let us be known as people of one book, and that book, the Bible. As we return from lockdown, we need to reemphasize the importance, for all ages, of studying Scripture together.
Fourth, the church must Share. The early church devoted themselves to “the Fellowship,” which means that they held something precious in common. Indeed they did; they shared a common belief in the atoning sacrifice of Christ. As a result of that sacrifice they were forgiven — in fellowship with God and with one another; they had been drawn into that fellowship by the cords of divine love.
As a result of their union with Christ, they bore the fruit of fellowship. They shared whatever they had with those in need. This was not an experiment in communism, it was an encouragement to generous living. Radical sharing was and is a mark of the Spirit-filled church. That was true for the early church and it should be true for us. We are to give, wherever there is need, out of the abundance of what we have received.
Finally, the church must welcome. Acts 2 does not show a closed fellowship. It is not restricted to those who look and sound the same. It offers a radical welcome to all who will come and taste the goodness of the Lord. Remember who was there on the day of Pentecost — people from across the Roman Empire, a kaleidoscope of colors. There was nothing monocultural or racially segregated about this gathering. All were equally welcome at the table of the Lord, which is exactly as it should be, because all were equally sinners at the foot of the cross.
How on earth did the early church survive, given that they had so little in common? What held them together — slaves and free, rich and poor, Jews and Greeks? Here’s the answer — what they had in common was Jesus: God’s remedy for the soul-sickness of sin; God’s answer to the alienation that crushes the spirit. The answer was, and is, Jesus.
Like them, the church today must not hesitate to offer a welcome to any and all who would come. Come — repent, be baptized, believe the Gospel, and be changed.
The model of the church in Acts 2 is of a Church on Fire: filled with the Spirit — gathered together, worshiping and learning, sharing and welcoming. That’s what drove them out, until an empire had been infiltrated and the seed of the Gospel had been planted. They were a Church on Fire. May we be on fire, too; may the Spirit fall with power upon God’s people, and may the Lord add to our number, daily, those who are being saved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.