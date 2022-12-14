Shouts of abundant love and overflowing birthday blessings to a distinguished board member of the Women Empowerment Training Institute, a prolific motivational speaker, a highly acclaimed and angelic psalmist but most importantly a woman filled with fire and Holy Ghost power on her 75th birthday, Martha Petteway. Martha is a beautiful flower blooming with towering praise at the Bethlehem Christian Church, and Pastor K.W. Bree is the highly esteemed Shepherd of the house.
Martha is a committed, compassionate, comical and comforting woman of grace all wrapped up in one beautiful package. She is the matriarch of her family, is of great encouragement to everyone and possesses an abundance of positive energy, which makes her a magnet of God’s love. Martha’s magnetic field is certainly one of our biggest blessings and is one of the reasons we can successfully go through life with a smile.
Our prayer is that God will continue to gaze upon you and favor you with all of His joy and wisdom, for you truly deserve every blessing that comes your way.
“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is in her tongue. Her children arise up, and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:25-29
n n n
Shouts of affectionate love and bouquets of birthday blessings to an admiral woman of unspeakable Christian love and perseverance, Mary Jammer Johnson. Mary is a dedicated congregant of the Zion Temple AME Church, and Pastor Mark Jackson is the anointed vessel of the message of the cross.
Mary is a woman of courage who treasures rainbow days in her life as gifts of God’s presence, His love and His intense blessings. She has put herself completely in God’s hands so that His will might be fulfilled. May you trust the past to God’s mercy, the present to God’s love and the future to God’s providence.
Our petition before God is that the Lord will continue to move you from strength to strength and grant you many more happy and healthy years.
“I know that the Lord is always with me. I will not be shaken, for He is right beside me. You will show me the way of life, granting me the joy of your presence and the pleasure of living with you forever. Psalm 16:8, 11
n n n
Shouts of abiding love and congratulations to Pastor and First Lady Thomas Bree Jr. and all the sensational members of the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, who celebrated their annual Men and Women’s Day program.
High notes of love and honor also to the electrifying guest speaker, Pastor Mark Jackson, who spoke from the theme, “Who’s On The Lord’s Side?” Exodus 32:26. Inspirational testimonies of healing, deliverance and encouragement were also presented by Deacon and Sister Alvin Stredic on the miracle working benefits of prayer and faith in our lives.
God is always with us and He promises never to desert us. We are at the mercy of many dangers, but in the midst of everything when we stand firmly upon His word and not be discouraged, God will strengthen us, help us and hold you up with His victorious right hand. Our prayer is that Our Heavenly Father will continue to live in each of you and grant you His abiding joy and peace as you stand as His beautiful temple of deliverance.
“I pray that from His glorious, unlimited resources He will empower you with inner strength through His spirit. Then Christ will make His home in your hearts as you trust in Him. Your roots will grow down in God’s love and keep you strong.” Ephesians 3:16-17
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and birthday well-wishes to a group of amazingly lovable, lively and lofty Christian vessels, Mineola Spiller Chambers, the Rev. Todd Jackson, Shonda Gibson, Dr. Chelsea Williams, Irma Lee Randon Foster, Terry Mack and Sherry Mack.
We deem each of your birthdays as a day of reflection and as a day of giving thanks to God for all of the good that surrounds you. Know that God has increased and blessed the gifts that you were born with so that each of you could be a blessing to others and to expand His kingdom. God has called you into his vineyard of service and great is the power that works through you because you trust in Almighty God. God’s power is at your disposal to put all of your gifts to use, and His infinite power makes you a conqueror; in fact more than a conqueror. Our earnest request before God is that He will continue to watch over you, guide you and ensure that you have a magnificent year ahead as you continue on your spiritual journeys.
“The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives.” Psalm 37:23
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.