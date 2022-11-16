If this is not Murphy’s Law at its very best, I don’t know what is.
I had a beauty shop appointment at 11 a.m. last Thursday with Silvia at her shop in Clute. Peter was here, and I’m telling you that because he was part of what happened. Peter is never on time, but I am. Peter said to me,” How is it going to feel to be on time?” “I’m going to feel fine, because I am always early or right on time!”
Yep, we were going to be right on time; we were both dressed and ready. We had 45 minutes to go 5 miles. So we waited until time to leave, and guess what? We were the first car to pull up to a train that blocked me from my appointed appointment.
“There is no one behind us, so we can turn around and go down to the next light on 288-B and go around,” Peter said. But, being a smart acre, I said, “Oh no, I grew up here. By the time it takes us to do that, this train will be past.” He is so mellow he agrees. He thinks I know what I am talking about.
Well, 30 minutes later, I realized I made a mistake. Peter said, “Are you thinking you should have listened to me? We can’t turn around now with a string of cars behind us.” Of course, I said, “Trust me, it won’t be much longer. I’ll just call Silvia and tell her I probably will be running late because of the train.” She said that’s fine, so we waited.
Bottom line: I was 45 minutes late, and it wasn’t even Peter’s fault. Have I lived that one down? No. Remember I was raised in Clute. When I got there, Silvia told me something I will never tell Peter. “She said a woman pulled out of the line, turned around and went around and the train was still there!” Yeah, that made me feel more stupid than I did before.
Remember Tom Spinks wanted to know how to cook collard greens? It just happened Linda Sharlow, who gets the column the same time the papers do because she resides up in the Hill Country, gave us her version of how to cook collard greens. So Tom finally got to make some. He also enclosed a picture of his masterpiece.
Hi Gin,
I finally made the collards. I’ve always had pork in my greens, so I cooked some smoked ham hocks in chicken stock, removed the skin and bones then cooked them with the greens and onions; added several Cajon spices along with a little balsamic vinegar.
A little different from Linda’s recipe, but I would say, they are both winners. Thanks so much, Tom, for sending pictures of the finished dish. All it needs now is a pan of cornbread.
Here are couple of recipes from our good friends at Pillsbury. If you want to host a tailgate party, here you go. Of course, this recipe is for the kitchen. In my stupid opinion, that’s the best way to go.
Bacon Cheeseburger Biscuit Cups
Ingredients
12 slices (0.75 ounces each) American cheese cut into quarters (about 8-ounce)
1 pound ground beef, at least 85 percent lean
1/3 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup coarsely chopped cooked bacon, about 7 slices
1 can refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits, 8 count
1 tablespoon water, if desired
2 teaspoons sesame seed, if desired
pickle slices, ketchup and mustard, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Spray 16 nonstick muffin cups (2 3/4 by 1-inch) with cooking spray; set aside. Reserve 16 cheese quarters for topping biscuits; refrigerate.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, Decrease heat to low; add 1/2 cup of the bacon and remaining cheese quarters. Cook and stir until cheese is melted.
Separate dough into eight biscuits. Carefully separate each biscuit into two thin rounds to make 16 total rounds. Firmly press one biscuit round in bottom and up side of each muffin cup, forming 1/4-inch rim.
Spoon beef mixture evenly into biscuit cups. Brush water on edges of biscuit cups. Sprinkle edges with sesame seed.
Bake 17 minutes; top each with one cheese quarter. Return to oven 2 to 3 minutes or until biscuits are deep golden brown and cheese is melted. With thin metal spatula or sharp knife, gently loosen around edges to remove biscuit cups from pan. Top with remaining 1/4 cup bacon. Garnish with pickle, ketchup and mustard.
Tips: These are very a family friendly and great for kid-sized portions. Kids can have fun topping their biscuit cups as they wish.
For best results, use a nonstick muffin pan with cups that are 2 3/4 inches wide and 1 1/2 inches deep.
American cheese adds a creamy, cheesy quality to the ground beef mixture in this recipe.
These biscuit cups would make for a great alternative to traditional burgers at a cookout or grad party. Set out burger biscuit cups on a platter surrounded by toppings, and let guests build their own burger creations.
Comments: I just have to say it: Pillsbury recipes are the absolute best at recipe inspiration. Not a fan of bacon cheeseburgers? What would chicken parm cups taste like? They are DELISH. I’m not a burger fan, but by using the same techniques, fillings are limitless. I’ve been using this method for years, thanks to Pillsbury, and people always want to know where I came up with the idea of shrimp and Swiss cups or my chicken Alfredo ring.
Great recipe! I used cheddar cheese slices and will change to shredded cheese next time so it melts easier. I also will try the crescent dough sheet instead of the biscuits so they will be thinner.
They were fun to make and I tipped with dill relish and catsup … tasted great! It was a fun project to do with my 100-year-old mother and will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing.
Bacon Cheeseburger BISCUIT Bombs
Ingredients
1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Original Biscuits, 8 count, or 1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits, 8 count
1 pound lean, at least 80 percent, cooked ground beef or 16 frozen, thawed cooked meatballs
1 8-ounce block cheddar cheese, cut into 16 cubes
16 slices bacon
long toothpicks or skewers
canola oil for frying
Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line cookie sheet with sides with foil. Line 2 additional cookie sheets with foil. Separate dough into eight biscuits. Cut each biscuit in half; press with hands into circle about 3 inches in diameter.
In center of each biscuit round, place 2 tablespoons cooked ground beef or one meatball and one cube of cheese. Wrap dough to completely enclose beef and cheese; pinch seams to seal.
Place bacon on foil-lined cookie sheet with sides. Bake about 8 minutes to partially cook bacon. Wrap each stuffed “bomb” with one slice partially cooked bacon slice. Place bacon wrapped dough 2 inches apart on two foil-lined cookie sheets with dough seam side down. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm with ketchup and mustard, if desired.
Tips: Switch up your cheese for variety. Mozzarella would be great.
Try stuffing them with a slice of jalapeno for extra kick.
Comments: Family loved them. A little hard to get in a deep fryer. Might try the baked version next time.
My family loved it.
n n n
It is Veterans Day as I write this, so I wouldn’t miss going to the American Legion Hall for anything. Even though you are reading this nearly a week later, I hope you stopped and thought about what this day meant.
And another thing, I hope you talked and maybe even showed some clips of what our brave men and women went through to your young children. We can’t ever forget!
Stay safe and remember to laugh.
