There are some things that make us happy. These things are circumstantial, if taken away, the happiness goes with it. Happiness is a feeling that can change as quickly as the blink of an eye. Maybe it’s your health, or perhaps it’s your bank account, maybe even your significant other… all of these things have the propensity to let you down… and poof, there goes your happiness.
Joy on the other hand is a state of being. It’s listed as #2 in the fruits of the spirit — love, JOY, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. I don’t know if there is an order of precedence but if there was, I would consider it ranked exactly where it lies in the list. True joy can only come from being firmly rooted in Christ.
Christ himself says this very thing after his famous simile of the vine. He says, “I am the true vine, and the Father is the vinedresser.” He goes on to describe our condition being branches in the vine. At the end of this explanation, he says these words:
John 15:11 ESV — “These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full.”
These words ring loud and clear in Acts chapter 16. Paul and Silas were being persecuted again. This time in Philippi. They were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace after they healed a demon possessed girl.
A crowd gathered and practiced a bit of vigilante justice.
Acts 16:22-24 ESV — “The crowd joined in attacking them, and the magistrates tore the garments off them and gave orders to beat them with rods. And when they had inflicted many blows upon them, they threw them into prison, ordering the jailer to keep them safely.
Having received this order, he put them into the inner prison and fastened their feet in the stocks.”
It’s at this point — happiness would have taken a hike. That’s the difference — happiness doesn’t stick around when times are tough, it usually splits at the first sign of trouble. I can say with a fairly high level of confidence that Paul and Silas were none too happy about their circumstances, however this predicament did not shake their joy.
Acts 16:25 ESV — “About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them,”
Stop and think about that…beaten, imprisoned, contorted in uncomfortable positions by the stocks and yet they were praying and singing hymns to God! Their joy was set firmly on the everlasting hope that only Jesus can bring. This joy is contagious and can inspire others to seek what you have found in Christ.
The story goes on, explaining that an earthquake occurred and freed the prisoners. The distraught jailer was about to take his own life when he heard the voices of Paul and Silas.
Acts 16:27-34 ESV — “When the jailer woke and saw that the prison doors were open, he drew his sword and was about to kill himself, supposing that the prisoners had escaped. But Paul cried with a loud voice, ‘Do not harm yourself, for we are all here.’ And the jailer called for lights and rushed in, and trembling with fear he fell down before Paul and Silas. Then he brought them out and said, ‘Sirs, what must I do to be saved?’ And they said, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.’ And they spoke the word of the Lord to him and to all who were in his house. And he took them the same hour of the night and washed their wounds; and he was baptized at once, he and all his family. Then he brought them up into his house and set food before them. And he rejoiced along with his entire household that he had believed in God.”
We have something the world needs desperately, especially now. There are so many folks walking around depleted, exhausted, empty… hopeless. Let your joy be a light in this world and tell them the reason for it. In Jesus we can have joy — a joy that triumphs over our circumstances, that defeats difficulties, and is everlasting. We have been grafted into the true vine!
