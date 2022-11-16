Shouts of everlasting love, appreciation and birthday blessings to a prolific Christian author and chosen vessel of God on his 76th birthday, brother Buddy Scott, and congratulatory blessings to His Love Counseling Services on its 50th anniversary.
It is not every day we are afforded such a grand opportunity to join in the birthday celebration of such a priceless treasure that God Himself ushered into our world, brother Buddy Scott. Seeing Jesus through the lives of others is what Christianity is all about, and Christian service in its purest form is nothing more than what you have committed your life to do. Sometimes we find it to be that our lives are the only bibles some people read.
We thank God with every fiber of our being for the miracles you have performed by and through the gifts that God has granted you and your team of spiritual advocates, advisors and visionaries. Certainly God has sent His Holy Spirit to dwell in you, His angels to care for you, His church to encourage you and His word to guide you.
Our earnest prayer is that the light of the Lord will fill your heart and the hearts of the staff at His Love Counseling with His goodness and mercy. May you ever be so mindful that your guidance lights the way for so many on their journey of faith.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights.” James 1:17
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and congratulatory well-wishes to a consecrated, compassionate and devoted couple who are channels of praise and power, a retiree of Dow Chemical Co., a retiree of The Brazosport Facts and a retired church administrator for the Greater Mount Zion Church on their 51st wedding anniversary, Alvan Moore and Charlene Williams Moore. The honored couple are faithful psalmists and congregants of the Greater Mount Zion Church and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is the mighty proclaimer of the Gospel News.
Congratulations on your jubilee year of showing the entire world that true love does exist and if two people are totally committed to God and each other their love will truly flourish. True love in a marriage is spelled “Give,” and it is not based upon what you can get, but is rooted in what you can give to the other person. You may grow older by the passing of each year, but a marriage whose foundation is built upon true and unconditional love is truly young at heart and is a perfect example of a marriage made in heaven. Our fervent prayer is that your love for God and for each other will continue to be a majestic symbol of towering splendor and grace as you give Him all the glory and praise.
“And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them together in perfect unity.” Colossians 3:4
n n n
Shouts of divine love and birthday well-wishes to an extraordinary woman of faith, whom God loves and cares for in a special way, Gladys Burton Mack. Gladys is a very humble and heart-warming member of the hospitality team and a foundational member of the St. Joseph Baptist Church, where the Rev. E.L. Dawson is the anointed angel of the House.
God’s love for you is infinite and immobile because of your overwhelming faith in His promises. Your petitions, thanksgivings and your prayers are bathed by your faith. Glady’s life symbolizes a life that truly believes that God is capable and in control of all things. She always looks for the best in others and stands ready to lend a helping hand. Our prayer is that God, and His army of angels will continually surround you with His love, mercy and protection all the days of your life.
“For by me thy days shall be multiplied, and the years of thy life shall be increased.” Proverbs 9:11
n n n
Shouts of abundant love and birthday well wishes to a highly esteemed and glorified servant of God on her 76th birthday, Beverly Spiller Bess.
Beverly is the essence and description of a woman filled with God’s grace. She is a quiet but impactful person from the inside out and is graceful like a butterfly and brings life to everything she touches. Beverly always helps where she is needed and shows compassion in her caring. She has a kind and gentle spirit that goes beyond words; she shares her time, talents and treasures and ask nothing in return.
When we look back upon our lives, we will find that the moments that we have really lived are the moments when we have done things in the spirit of love. Remember that God has a divine plan for your life and as a part of that plan it is God’s will that you experience abundance and joy in this life and throughout eternity.
“For He shall give His angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.Psalms 91:11
