SWEENY
In 2016, Kelly Bertsch spent her girls’ night out in the emergency room with her mom, who was battling pancreatic cancer.
“We were back and forth to the ER and the doctor at least once a week,” Bertsch said. “It was toward the end when we were talking about hospice care. And I came out of the emergency room, turned the corner, and they were all there.”
Bertsch and her friends — Shari Boykin, Tami Brown, Rhonda Frankum, Jamie Harris and Cindy Kahanek — had their girls’ night out at the hospital because that was where Bertsch needed them to be, Frankum said.
Together, the six of them make up three-fourths of the “So Great 8.” Jan Estes and Karah Powell both live out of town and weren’t able to be there that night, but they tuned in via Marco Polo, a video chat app the eight use to stay in touch daily.
“Our friendship is intentional,” Kahanek said. “We make the effort to see each other.”
That intention and effort have gone a long way toward keeping these ladies close for more than four decades.
The friendship began in Sweeny.
“We all went to Sweeny schools over a period of years,” Bertsch said. “Jan came in second grade; she came from Minnesota. Rhonda came from California in first grade. Karah was actually the last one to come — she came in seventh grade.”
While they’ve all maintained their friendship as a group, Bertsch said that they weren’t a clique all the way through — there was always a subset of girls.
Bertsch, Boykin, Estes, Frankum, Kahanek and Powell all participated in the school band, and share the history of Friday night lights and band trips. Some of them played basketball; some of them played volleyball. Bertsch and Frankum were high school tennis partners, Bertsch said.
“I think we just had the typical high school experience,” she said.
Outside of school, without social media to keep in touch, they had to get together to visit one another. That often meant cramming into the same car and riding through town, Frankum said.
Frankum lived in Shady Acres, about five miles outside of Sweeny, and was so excited when Brown’s family moved to the same neighborhood, she said. Brown was the first of the pair to get her license, but her mom kept careful track of her mileage, Frankum said.
“So she’d come get me and let me drive, and I’d drive her car backwards to town,” Frankum said. “So we’d keep five miles from being put on it. (The mileage) doesn’t roll backwards — but it doesn’t go forwards either … We got to go 10 miles around town without getting in trouble.”
The So Great 8 shared slumber parties, and the first girl to fall asleep ended up having to retrieve her bra from the freezer the next morning, they said.
One memorable slumber party celebrated Boykin’s 16th birthday.
Boykin was diagnosed with diabetes when she was young, and at the time, the doctor told her she probably wouldn’t live past 16, she said.
“At some point I must’ve told my friends that story, because for my 16th birthday we had a slumber party to see if I would wake up the next day,” Boykin said. “They’ve dealt with my diabetes with me all my life.”
In more recent years, Boykin developed cellulitis in one leg, which turned into osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone, and the doctors wanted to amputate. Instead, she survived it and was able to keep her leg, she said.
“Well, it’s in the other leg this time, and I’m gonna survive and keep this leg,” Boykin said. “If I lost both my legs, they would be there helping carry me in the house.”
The love that the women share is unconditional, Boykin said.
“You don’t hear friendships like this anymore,” she said.
Boykin has spent the past several weeks in the hospital, and while her friends have not been able to visit her in her room because of coronavirus, they’ve visited her through the window, dancing and cheering for her in the parking lot.
The ladies are each other’s prayer partners, safety nets, and cheerleaders, Kahanek said.
“We’ve survived cancer together,” Bertsch said. “We’ve buried, I think, four parents. Three mothers and a father. And a husband.”
Before Bertsch’s mom died from pancreatic cancer, she spent 7 long days in hospice care, Bertsch said. Each evening, one or two of the ladies would sit with Bertsch at her mom’s side.
After the death, Bertsch spent Christmas Eve of that year feeling down, she said. To cheer her up, Kahanek, Harris and Boykin showed up at her house with cookies to decorate, and it’s become a tradition, she said.
Bertsch’s mom is partially responsible for the name of their group, the So Great 8.
Bertsch’s mother was part of a group of friends that called themselves the “So Fine 9,” Kahanek said.
They got together every year, but not with the regularity of the So Great 8. Bertsch and her friends try to get together once a month for dinner, and those who aren’t able to make it can be a part of it through video chat, she said.
“We don’t go months without seeing each other. We don’t go months without talking,” Bertsch said. “I think two or three weeks is about it and then we’re like, ‘We gotta get together.’”
“We all have separate lives and we have to intentionally focus on things, and this is something in our lives that makes us all very happy,” Kahanek said. “You have to find your happy places, and we’re each other’s happy place.”
