75 years ago
Political prognosticators predict a very light vote Saturday throughout the county unless special efforts to “get-out-the-vote” are successful. Both proponents and opponents of the reallocation of taxes and the optional county road law have given indications that they intend to do everything possible to get out a large vote but general interest appears lacking.
The reallocation of taxes, one of the questions to be voted on Saturday, involves tax payments vital to every property owner who desires to know just where his tax dollars go. The optional county road law is another question to be voted upon which will, if adopted, prescribe the manner in which this money is spent.
The two proposals were sponsored by the Brazoria County Chamber of commerce following a membership meeting when both projects were discussed and adopted as projects of the organization by the members present.
According to proponents of the propositions the reallocations of taxes plan would, if adopted, permit the county commissioners to change the constitutional limits of the tax rate for roads and bridges by taking from any of the other three established funds a certain amount of tax assessment. It would, they emphasize in no way permit the commissioners to raise the them to allocate certain tax revenue to roads go to the other funds.
50 years ago
The board of supervisors of the Velasco Drainage District today announced plans to construct a major drainage channel in the East Union Bayou watershed from Farm Road 523 southward to the East Storm Levee.
The proposed channel will be constructed within a 100 feet right-of-way and will ultimately be connected with an existing drainage channel which parallels State Highway 332 in the vicinity of Clute and Lake Jackson, and will be similar when complete to this existing ditch the new channel will be 175 feet wide at the top and have a bottom width of 75 feet. It will be 25 feet deep.
Announcement of this project culminated years of planning and work by the district, the Dow Chemical Co and The Army Corps of Engineers. Without the cooperation of Dow and the Corps of Engineers, the supervisors said, the drainage channel could not have been constructed within the foreseeable future due to the costs involved.
The need for a drainage facility of this size has been discussed by the Velasco Drainage District for several years and preliminary plans were prepared in 1970.
Although Dow had agreed to donate the necessary right-of-way, the expense of excavation was considered prohibitive until the Corps of Engineers accepted a proposal to utilize most of the material to be excavated from the channel for the purpose of reconstruction portions of the storm protection levee located east and north of Freeport.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — The county’s toll road authority and engineering office are looking at how they will approach a feasibility report that might more quickly bring about the expansion of Highway 288.
The Texas Department of Transportation already is working to build the highway’s new tolled lanes and is projecting to have them constructed by 2014.
If the county works with the Harris County Toll Road Authority and/or the transportation department, the date could be moved up, said Pct. 1 Commissioner Donald “Dude” Payne.
“We can’t do it ourselves,” he said. “We have to partner either with the Harris County Toll Road Authority or TxDOT. The project is desperately needed.”
Senate Bill 792, which was signed by Gov. Rick Perry in June, gave local entities the option to construct, develop and operate toll roads in their jurisdiction.
With that authority, county commissioners gave the Brazoria County Toll Road Authority the go-ahead and $70,000 for legal, financial and engineering consultants to look into the possibility of the county controlling its own destiny with Highway 288. Commissioners approved the move unanimously during their regular meeting last week.
The fees will be paid only if voters approve a future bond election and the funds from those bonds become available, a document of the official motion states.
