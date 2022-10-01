Evil in Emerald
By A.M. Stuart
Kindle, $11.99
Harriet Gordon finds herself craving a change of pace, and joins a local musical theatre production, but when a fellow cast member is brutally killed, she and Inspector Curran must turn the spotlight on murder in this all-new mystery, the third in a series from the author of Revenge in Rubies.
Between working at her brother’s school and typing up Inspector Robert Curran’s police reports, Harriet Gordon has little time for personal pursuits and she has been enjoying the rehearsals for her role in the Singapore Amateur Dramatic and Musical Society’s latest production Pirates of Penzance.
But Harriet quickly discovers that tensions run deep within the theatre company, and when the leading man is found murdered, suspicions abound, exposing scandalous behavior as well as some insidious crimes.
Inspector Curran once again turns to Harriet for help with this difficult case, but his own life begins to unravel as a mysterious man turns up on his doorstep claiming to know more about Curran’s painful past than he himself does.
And after the one person he has always counted on delivers some devastating news, the line between his personal and professional life begins to blur.
Now, more than ever, Curran needs Harriet’s steadfast assistance, and when another cast member meets a violent end, Curran and Harriet will have to close in on a killer determined to make this case their final curtain call.
This third adventure featuring Harriet Gordon involves a fire in the room where costumes are stored, with the man found there a murder victim, and shows her not only working as a typist at the school, but also spending time with the local drama troupe.
Her interest takes a dangerous turn when one of the current drama production’s cast members, its leading man, is found to be the victim. It’s up to Harriet to provide both observations and background information about the situation, in which interaction among cast members provides a key to understanding both the cause and the perpetrator.
More bodies turn up, and it becomes increasingly important to unmask the killer, as Curran fights to solve the case before his own problems result in destroying his career as a police detective.
The setting in Singapore of 1910 adds to the atmosphere of the complex mystery, with the investigators continuing to express bafflement at the motives involved.
From family secrets to marital difficulties and on to fraud, the story provides a host of possibilities for the reader to utilize in discerning the culprit and the motive.
It’s a good, historical mystery story with well-rounded characters presented in both an unusual time and location. I enjoyed it.
Nothing to Lose
Bv J.A. Jance
Harper Collins
$9.99, paperback
This is novel number twenty-five in J.A. Jance’s series featuring J.P. Beaumont, and it offers its readers both good characters and humor, as well as a setting in the midst of Alaska’s cold winter. It is as engaging as the first in the series, and will appeal to long-time fans of Jane’s novels as well as to those just becoming acquainted with the author’s characters and writing style.
As I always do, I enjoyed a new story, as well as the Alaskan setting and the inclusion of clues that make sense, along with familiar characters who have aged gracefully and a writing style that has never grown either old or cold, even though I was able to figure out the perpetrator fairly early on.
I’d highly recommend this book to anyone who has never previously read any of the series, as well as all of my fellow, long-time readers who have aged along with Jane’s inimitable detective, now in PI. mode, and the always- interesting cast of other characters.
