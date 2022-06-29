FREEPORT
A 15-year-old Brazosport student and dancer has earned a unique opportunity to pursue his passion.
Though soft-spoken, Christian Arroyo has learned to express himself on the stage, and that has led to an invitation to join the prestigious Houston Ballet Professional Program in the fall.
“So basically, I like being on stage. I figured that out when I was dancing. It just felt like a safe place that I got to show how I feel in the way I move and everything,” Arroyo said. “Because it lets me get everything that I’m going through personally, I can add it into dancing to make it more emotional. I get to show how I feel with the way I dance.”
About seven years ago, her son participated in an afterschool dance program at Fleming Elementary with Kendall Goff, a teacher and former owner of Footsteps School of Dance, Elva Arroyo said.
Thanks to Goff, Christian Arroyo discovered his love and talent for dance, and dance teacher Connie Marshall fostered his acting talents there, Elva Arroyo said.
When Footsteps closed in 2017, he moved to the Barbie Rhodes Dance Studio, where his new dance teachers that immediately recognized his talent. His new teacher, Mona Rhodes Schreiber, pushed him and encouraged him to audition for the Houston Ballet Academy’s summer program, a five-week intensive program, and immediately his talent stood out, Elva Arroyo said.
“On the third week, since they seen how much I’ve improved to get on to the Houston Ballet level, Mr. (Claudio) Munoz, the master of ballet, he came up to me and asked me where I lived. And I said ‘Freeport, Texas’ and he seen that every day I would drive up an hour to go to Houston,” Christian Arroyo said. “And he asked me if I did it every day, and I said ‘yes.’ Then he asked me if I would like to take more classes at the Houston Ballet and join the Houston Ballet Academy, to be a year-round student.”
It was a surprise and honor, but Christian was not ready to leave his dance studio. He finished the summer program and made arrangements to dance Friday and Saturdays in Houston and continued dancing with Rhodes Sunday through Thursday, which means he was dancing seven days a week.
Elva Arroyo, a school teacher in Freeport, would leave work to take Christian to his classes, but his high school, the dance studio and the Houston Ballet Academy all worked together to foster his talent, she said.
Now, he is ready to move forward and is attending another five-week intensive summer program. He will move to Houston this fall and live on the ballet academy’s campus full-time after he received a full scholarship to attend.
“I’m excited, but also a little nervous since I am so young. I’m just excited and proud of me making it to the Houston Ballet,” Christian Arroyo said. “And now that I know how it feels to be there, even though I’m leaving everything I have here, I’m very excited to go and excited to grow up in a, I guess, more professional-like environment.”
His schedule will be demanding. He will dance from 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and focus on academics in the evenings after dance, Christian Arroyo said.
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Elva Arroyo said.
“Christian is not only talented, but he’s just so kind and gentle as a young man. He’s just really humble and a hard worker. And despite his quietness, he’s really just a force to be reckoned with,” Rhodes Schreiber said. “But the thing that really makes the difference in these kids that are excelling is humility and a positive work ethic and that is 100 percent Christian. He just smiles and he puts his head down and he does the hard things, and that’s what makes him great is attitude.”
The dancers and teachers at Barbie Rhodes will greatly miss Christian, she said, but the feeling is mutual.
“Every teacher at Barbie Rhodes Dance studio, I would like to thank all of them, especially Miss Barbie and Miss Mona, because without them none of this would have happened,” Christian Arroyo said. “And they made me the dancer I am today. And then I would like to thank Miss Goff and Miss Connie for getting me started into loving dance into making me want to want to like to go to dance every day and improve in it. And then also, thank my parents and my family for always supporting me with everything I’ve done in my life. Because without them, none of this would have happened.”
