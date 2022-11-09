I’m sitting here looking at my pond that is in need of some rain for days. It is — or was — 12 feet deep. I guess whatever is living in it is doing OK. I know there are turtles in it. And I see a fish jump up occasionally, so I guess that means there is still life in it.
The one thing I haven’t seen is snakes. I certainly don’t want to see one either. I ordered some solar things that I have stuck here and there and haven’t seen one since. I also have them in the backyard, too, and I haven’t had to fish a baby snake out of the pool since I put them up.
I know some of you don’t want to hear this, but those babies didn’t grow up. I had a friend that was bitten by a baby copperhead while doing yard work and almost lost her little finger. I have no idea what kind of snake it was in the pool. I just know that I didn’t want it growing up on my property. As you all know, I consider them all King Cobras.
Since we are closing in on Thanksgiving, I’ll try to give you some recipes that will maybe help you out. When I was growing up, my mom would do the whole turkey thing. Then on Christmas, we had what we all enjoyed as much, or maybe even more — fresh shrimp fried (of course), French fries and the usual trimmings that go alone with that kind of meal.
Of course, we had desert, too: my mom’s pecan pie, and one of my very favorites, her chocolate pie.
I really miss my mom, so if you are fortunate enough to still have yours … cherish her. And, of course, the same thing for my dad and yours.
If you just have to cook breakfast on Thanksgiving morning with everything else you have to do, here is what I hope is a quick and easy recipe to feed company. Be sure to read the comments folks made after making this dish. My company would get Cheerios and blueberries if I had to cook Thanksgiving dinner, which I haven’t done in so long I don’t even remember when the last one was. But I do remember I don’t miss doing it at all.
Biscuit Sausage Quiche
Ingredients
1 (12-ounce) package breakfast sausage
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
10 eggs, beaten
1 cup (4-ounce) shredded cheddar cheese
1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits (8 count)
See in comments where some used crescent rolls instead of biscuits.
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In large skillet, brown sausage, onion and green pepper; drain well. Combine eggs, cheese and sausage mixture. Separate dough into eight biscuits. Press biscuits into bottom of 13-by-9-by-2-inch glass baking dish. Pour sausage mixture into biscuit-lined dish.
Separate dough into eight biscuits. Press biscuits into bottom of glass baking dish. Pour sausage mixture into biscuit-lined dish.
Comments
Recipe was a pleasant surprise, the biscuits rose to be cake-like and the sausage topping worked well. I will definitely put this in my keeper file and play with topping ingredients (such as green chiles and other cheeses).
We love this. Especially with country gravy on the top! Yum, yum.
Will use Pillsbury pie crust lightly baked next time. Biscuits were too heavy. I added jalapeños and bacon bits. Great starter recipe.
Very similar to a smoked breakfast casserole I make, except the crust is crescent rolls. This would be good baked or smoked.
This is Gin here: My version of country gravy. Brown a little flour in oil. You don’t have to brown it; just cook it long enough to get the raw flour done a little. Then, for white gravy if you don’t brown the flour, pour milk a little at a time to get it to the consistency you like stirring all the while. Of course, add a little salt and pepper to taste. When I make brown gravy I brown the flour pretty brown and then I use water to thin it.
Overnight Sausage-Egg Bake
Ingredients
1 pound bulk sausage (spicy, if desired)
1 box (7-ounce) frozen antioxidant blend vegetables
10 eggs
1 cup whole or 2% milk
1 bag (20-ounce) refrigerated O’Brien hash browns
2 cups (8-ounce) shredded pepper Jack cheese
3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. In 8-inch nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain.
Remove pouch of vegetables from box. Place pouch, printed side up, on microwavable plate. Do not cut slit in pouch. Microwave on high about two minutes or until just thawed. In large bowl, beat eggs and milk with whisk. Stir in hash browns, cooked sausage, vegetables, 1 cup of the cheese and 1 tablespoon of the basil. Pour into baking dish. Bake now, or cover and refrigerate up to 12 hours.
Tips: Serve with salsa or chopped fresh tomatoes.
To complete your brunch, serve with fresh cut fruit and warm muffins or scones.
Comments
I found we were out of milk so I used evaporated milk. Family love it and my daughter wants it every weekend.
This is my favorite recipe, especially to bring to others. I make it often, here are some of my best tips: for the frozen antioxidant blend vegetables, use fresh peppers or baby peppers, I use the mini tri color peppers and cut them up. I use 7 ounces. Very colorful and great tasting. I also used Cabot’s Fiery Jack Shredded Cheese by accident once because I couldn’t find a spicy pepper Jack and wow did it come out amazing, spicy, yes so not for the crowd that won’t like that, but I found everyone loves that extra kick. This is one awesome recipe and I hope you try it my way for an amazing dish.
I say “Wow,” to that last comment. The fiery hot cheese would be for me! Some good recommendations for this dish. I be thinking Pillsbury has a hit on their hands with this one.
It’s 3 o’clock in the p.m. and I haven’t had my Cheerios yet, so that’s it for me. Remember to be safe and laugh a lot this time of year.
