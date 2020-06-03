How we have missed all the rain that has been in the immediate area I have no idea. Maybe I wanted it too much. I wanted to start the summer with the pond brimming to the top. As I am typing this, it looks dark and stormy. But so far, nothing. Maybe tonight we will get the second round they are forecasting.
Peter texted me and said he flew a kite before coming home this afternoon from Padre Island. He got it yesterday. I love his playful side. We have more fun together. However. I passed on this trip to the beach. I don’t think I could stay on the beach for a week. I learned to swim in the Gulf of Mexico when I was in junior high. I used to look barbecued every summer. In other words, I have had it with sand and sunburn.
Peter was already dark before he went to Padre Island, so I wonder if I will know him when he gets home. He also said in his text when he comes down he is bringing the kite. This ought to entertain the neighbors. Neither one of us knows what age we are. We just go with the moment!
I got this from our friend Becky. Her second sentence scared me a little, and I don’t know why. I’m not going to make it, even though it sounds wonderful. It requires a stove. Now that restaurants are open, I can go back to doing what I do best — the microwave. Then when Peter is here he likes to eat out. Is this man perfect or what?
Here goes. I suggest for those of you who don’t mind being in the same room with a stove, you make this.
Hi Gin,
I’ve made this a few times. It’s a lot of work but definitely worth it. Usually in May or June, the Greek churches will have an annual bake sale. If you haven’t ever been to one, you should try to attend. They usually have this dessert (it’s not as sweet as baklava and it’s got custard in the middle).
Becky
Galaktoboureko Greek Custard Dessert
INGREDIENTS
1 cup fine semolina
1 1/2 cups sugar
5 eggs
6 cups milk
1 vanilla bean
zest of 1 lemon
15 sheets of phyllo
1/2 cup melted butter
Ground cinnamon for sprinkling
Syrup
3/4 cup honey (Greek thyme honey, preferably)
1 cup water
1/2 cup sugar
juice of 1/2 lemon
1 cinnamon stick.
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, semolina, milk and scrape 1 vanilla bean. Stir continuously over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil and thickens, about 15 minutes.
Remove from heat and add grated zest and eggs (lightly beaten) while stirring. Let cool for 10 minutes. Don’t start buttering your phyllo sheets until you finish adding the eggs to your cream or it will dry out.
Melt butter and brush phyllo leaves. Arrange about eight leaves on bottom of rectangular pan, 9-by-13. Pour in cooled custard.
Butter another eight leaves and arrange them one over the other. Make several cuts with a knife to allow steam to escape. Bake in middle of oven at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes or until golden and custard has puffed.
Syrup
Bring all ingredients to a boil and simmer gently until slightly thickened and reduced by about one-fourth. Cool slightly. Pour warm syrup over cooled custard. Adjust the quantity of syrup to your liking. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Serves 12.
Beck,
You say it serves 12? If someone was going to make this for me it would not serve 12. Peter has a sweet tooth and most of it would go to him. How he eats like that and still maintains a body that is hard as a rock, I don’t know. Well, yes I do. He walks, he rides his bike and works his rear end off in his garden.
I don’t ride my bike, but I’m thinking Peter is bringing his bike down in his truck and will make me ride mine. The tires are all aired up and ready to go. He saw to that his last visit. I don’t remember how to turn around sharply. Think I am gonna learn.
Becky also sent us this easy recipe. Talk about easy, this recipe is easy. Even I would make if push comes to shove. Becky says, “This is very easy!”
How to Make Brown Sugar at Home
The only difference between light and dark brown sugar is the ratio of molasses to sugar. For light brown sugar, use 1 tablespoon of molasses for every 1 cup of everyday regular sugar.
To make dark brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of molasses for every 1 cup of sugar.
Now, how you make it. Drag out the food processor and pulse the appropriate amount of sugar and molasses until it is completely incorporated. If you don’t own a food processor, you can mix the sugar and molasses together with a fork.
Here’s a good thing about making this sugar: If you aren’t going to use it immediately, you can put the sugar in an airtight container and store it at room temperature for up to one month.
Becky
That is good to know. Beck. Even I could do that. I have a food processor somewhere and I always have Stein’s Molasses on hand for when I get a yen for my homemade pancakes. Thank you for letting me put your column together!
Every one stay well. Let’s hurry and get this nasty virus behind us and move on to NORMAL.
