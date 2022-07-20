Shouts of infinite love and celebratory blessings to a highly favored and highly esteemed Godly couple-Deacon Robert (Bob) Bonner and Mother Ernestine Hall Bonner on their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple are lifelong, loving members of the Galilee Baptist Church and Pastor Booker T. Randon is God’s messenger of Deliverance. Not only do you possess a happy marriage, but a marriage that is full-filling and long-lasting, because it is built on a solid foundation. We thank God for the love that has bonded your hearts and the hearts of your eight beautiful children together in spiritual fellowship. You have loved, honored, cherished and obeyed each other for 70 faithful and fruitful years, and we give God all the glory. Thank you for being a living testimony of a Godly marriage here on earth.
Our prayer is that God’s faithfulness will forever be your anchor in your marriage, His promises your shield and protection, and His presence your joy.
“Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal over your arm; for love is as strong as death...” Song of Solomon 8:6
n n n
Shouts of overflowing love to a sanctified pair of anointed psalmist and Christian warriors of renowned faith on their 42nd wedding anniversary- Deacon Robert Helm and Ola Gee Helm.
You have followed each other through all of life’s experiences as you have followed God and together you have grown in the likeness of Christ and your home is a praise to Him. You have loved each other for forty-two years without reservation and have comforted each other in times of joy and sorrow. You have encouraged each other in all of your goals, laughed and cried with each other and have grown with each other in mind and in spirit.
Our prayer is that your union will continue to rest on God’s unchanging love for you. Your Rock is Christ, and He is immovable. Stand on Him and stand strong because of Him.
“The Lord God said; it is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a suitable partner for him.” Genesis 2:18
n n n
Shouts of eternal love to two inspiring and insightful Dow Chemical retirees and powerful servants of God on their 40th wedding anniversary- Joel Scott and Joann Thomas Scott.
The dynamic duo are faithful and gifted parishioners at the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is God’s mighty proclaimer of the Gospel story. You are both so beautiful and generous in spirit and for 40 years you have been a guiding light in darkness for each other, a warming comfort in the cold, and a shoulder to lean on when life was too much to bear alone. With kindness, unselfishness and trust in God and in each other, you have worked side by side to create a wonderful life together. As best friends you have honored, encouraged, and supported each other through your marriage. You have stood by and uplifted each other and shown the world that there is power in a union with Christ as the head.
May you infinitely breath in God’s promises, breath out His word, and remember His goodness. You are both His masterpieces!
“This is my beloved and this is my friend.” Song of Solomon 5:16
n n n
Shouts of inexpressible love, and birthday blessings to a very admirable and appreciated woman full of Godly love and the Director of E. Viola and Sons Funeral Home — Virginia Bess.
Today is a good day, but what makes it a great day is that we have another opportunity to express how dear you are to us. God has smiled upon you to be a pillar of strength to so many of our communities and families. When the clouds blocked the sun and our perspective was dimmed, you presented us with fresh reminders of God’s promises.
Our prayer is that you will persistently entrust your heart’s desires to God who is very much involved, very much in control, and very much invested in your life. Remember who you are, and whose you are, keep your perspective, lay hold of faith and take the next step.
“This service that you perform is not only supporting the needs of the Lord’s people but it is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.” 2nd Corinthians 9:12
n n n
Shouts of abiding love and birthday blessings to a wonderfully divine and dedicated educator, mentor and counselor who possesses a caring and compassionate heart for all humankind- Jenny Massey.
Teachers teach us our ABC’s, but you have taught more than the ABC’s, you have “Always Been Caring.” You have not only made a difference in the lives of each student you encounter, but you have also impacted their families. You created a classroom that was warm and inviting. You created life-lessons that were thought-provoking and engaging. You helped to create better people and a better society. On Christ the solid Rock you stand, all other ground is sinking sand. He is mighty to save, and He is doing a beautiful work in you.
May you continue to be wrapped up in God’s promises, strengthened by His care, and called by His divine will. Everything you need you already have in Him.
“And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, wilt continue His work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns. Philippians 1:6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.