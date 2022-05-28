75 years ago
With 276 names inscribed, all believed to be qualified voters of Precinct 6, a petition requesting the commissioners’ court to call an election on the question of outlawing the sale of beer in that precinct was filed this week with the county clerk, according to Rev. A. Gordon Johnson, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Velasco.
Precinct 6 includes Velasco, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek and Surfside. That such a petition was being circulated has been common knowledge for the past several weeks but definite information as to the progress made or as to the date it would be filed was not made public.
According to law, such a petition must carry the names of 10 percent of the number of votes cast at the last preceding general election. The petition is then filed with the county clerk, who checks the names attached to be certain there are the required number who are duly qualified. It then goes to the commissioners’ court at its next regular meeting.
No one known to be opposed to the measure and in a position to make a statement was available for comment at time of going to press. It is forgone conclusion, and accepted as such by both sides, that both proponents and opponents of the question will make an intensive campaign to secure as many votes for their respective sides as possible.
A large vote is expected.
50 years ago
Absentee voting in Brazoria County reached a record high this week with 786 casting votes in the Democratic primary runoff election before yesterday’s deadline. A total of eight Republicans cast absentee votes.
Herb Stevens, county clerk, reported that an additional 36 mail-in ballots have been returned out of a total of 135 which were mailed from the clerk’s office. Mail-in ballots will be accepted up to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The runoff total was considerably higher than the absentee vote in the May 6 primary election in which 704 Democrats and 34 Republicans cast absentee votes on the machines in the clerk’s office.
15 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — To start Memorial Day weekend, the city had its own way to honor soldiers of the past, present and future by unveiling the designation of Oak Drive as Veterans Memorial Parkway.
As the afternoon’s traffic was blocked Friday at the intersection of Oak and Oyster Creek drives, a city worker pulled the covering from the new red, white and blue parkway sign. People stopped in their vehicles and the people gathered for the dedication gazed at the new sign in amazement.
The Veterans Memorial Parkway sign was directly under the Oak Drive sign. It has a white background with red letters and five blue stars representing each branch of the military, including the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Business Roundtable and Military Moms and Wives were all in agreement with the sign and we wanted to get it in by Memorial Day,” Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said. “It is our tribute to all the veterans, and those who’ve lost their lives.”
Speaking while his eyes filled with joyful tears, Councilman Joe Rhinehart, a Vietnam War veteran, expressed his deep gratitude for the new street designation.
“I can’t tell you how much this means to me and all the people who served in the military throughout the community,” Rhinehart said. “This is our way to honor those who fought long ago and in the present. Thank you to everyone for being an American.”
“This is long overdue,” said Freddie Brown, a member of the roundtable. “We owed it to our veterans and current soldiers.”
“I’m proud the city recognized all who have been in the armed forces,” said Kerry Magee, a fellow VFW Post 6266 member.
At the end of the dedication ceremony, Sipple told the crowd, “I assure you this is just the beginning. There will be more to come.”
