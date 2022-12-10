The Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive reached a milestone in its fundraising efforts this year by hitting the $1 million mark over the course of 12 years.
It’s been 18 years since Woolsey, the reigning Festival of Lights Teen queen, lost her life in a car accident. Those who love her have made sure her memory and devotion to children have lived on.
The 12th annual Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive fundraiser last weekend added to the legacy she started building before her tragic death. The proceeds will help provide Christmas gifts and a spring book fair to children throughout Brazoria County.
After Woolsey was crowned Festival of Lights Pageant Queen in 2003, she used her position to start a toy drive for her community. She began collecting toys around town and requested that future contestants donate toys for entry into the pageant, fundraiser volunteer Amanda Moen said.
When Woolsey lost her life in a car accident in 2004 the day before pageant rehearsals, she was found with a car full of toys, inspiring local communities all over Texas to hold toy drives in her memory, Moen said.
Pageant contestants continued to organize donation boxes around town to collect toys in memory of Woolsey until the pageant ended in 2011, she said.
In 2011, a group of Natalie’s friends got together and organized a fundraiser to continue the effort in Woolsey’s name. That year, they started the official Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive with a bake sale, Moen said.
“With the help of our volunteers and community, the Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive has raised over $1 million since that bake sale in 2011 and has evolved into more than a toy drive,” Moen said. “The Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive hosts free book fairs, works with school counselors to identify kids in our community that are in the most need, and provides not only toys but basic necessities for deserving children in our community for Christmas.”
“She was 18 years old when she passed, and then this has been 18 years since,” said Josie LaChance, one of Woolsey’s childhood friends and founder of the toy drive. “So this is a big year for her.”
The organization made about $5,000 with its first bake sale and every year its gotten bigger, Moen said. The drive now hosts a family day and for the last two years have hosted an annual gala.
Although the final amount has not been totaled, Moen estimates that about $190,000 was raised between table sales, a live auction and donations.
Jay Eric and Rumor Town was the entertainment for the evening.
The auction items that brought in the highest bids were a neon sign of the drive’s logo for $5,000, Parker McCollum tickets, a private dinner for four to Grazia Italian Restaurant and a sailing trip in Kemah. The most lucrative item was a helicopter hog hunt that went for $7,500, prompting the donor to add a second that went for the same amount.
The drive helps several organizations in the community including Matagorda County CASA, Wild Peach Elementary, the city of Richwood’s Shop with a Cop, Holiday Lakes, Brazoria County Dream Center, Angleton ISD, Danbury ISD, Gulf Coast CASA and Rancho Isabella Elementary.
The Brazoria County Dream Center has committed to helping 1,480 children this Christmas and it’s because of the aid of the Woolsey toy drive that the nonprofit is going to be able to accomplish this, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“To have their support means the world to us,” Willis said. “We have not only their support, but they also volunteered to go shopping with us. So it’s a two fold thing to help raise the funds but they also go shop for the kids. I don’t know how to put into words. Their group of people that they bring to the table is a different group of people that we have here that volunteer and so to have them just rally behind us means a lot for us.”
The parents of children who are not able to afford gifts on their own are given the presents to give to their children and often they are overwhelmed, Willis said.
Some of them are crying because they didn’t think Christmas was gonna happen, she said.
When the community helps organizations such as Blue Santa, Salvation Army or the Dream Center, it’s helping a child have a wonderful Christmas. It enables some families who would not have a gift under the tree have a Christmas, Willis said.
LaChance attributes the organization’s achievements to all the volunteers and highlighted the efforts of volunteer leader Kara Weathers, who hosts every volunteer meeting at her own out-of-pocket costs, LaChance said.
“It’s a sisterhood. It’s friends that have been friends for a long time doing it,” LaChance said. “Some of them were Natalie’s friends and they have been there for a long time and some of them are new and haven’t been there. They just love the organization.”
As the years go by, the fine details are hard for LaChance to recall, but she will always remember the way Woolsey made her feel, she said.
“It’s like Natalie’s spirit live within us because she just created this energy that was loving and giving and so that’s what we continue on,” LaChance said.
The 18th anniversary of Woolsey’s death — who was 18 years old when she passed — is meaningful for her mother Lee Ann Hearn.
“I’m just blown away. It’s such a really amazing accomplishment for the foundation,” Hearn said. “And the timing of it is kind of super special for me just because it is kind of a milestone this year, and it’s amazing that Brazoria County is a community that is and has so many people who truly care about others. It’s just a blessing. I’m amazed that Natalie’s legacy has lived on through the hearts and generosity of the businesses and community throughout the county.”
