Wild Irish Rose
By Rhys Bowen
Minotaur Books
$26.99, hardcover
The 18th volume in this series about former private detective Molly Murphy, this story follows her activities as a full-time housewife and mother, whose memories of her former profession stir regrets at having left such exciting work.
This is particularly true when she hears about her police captain husband’s investigation of a murder case in which a young Irishwoman’s experiences serve as a reminder of Molly’s own arrival in this country.
That woman, who closely resembles Molly’s red-haired, thoroughly Irish persona, has been accused of having committed a murder on Ellis Island, and the case brings back memories of her own arrival in the U.S.
Convinced that the suspected woman is innocent, Molly is compelled to begin working to prove that theory. Then, another murder occurs.
The story is set in 1907, and Molly’s husband and most of her acquaintances feel she should tend to her own family — a small son, Liam, and a teenaged ward, Bridie — rather than involving herself in the case.
Despite this, as well as the disapproval of her mother-in-law, Molly continues, seeing many of her own experiences in the woman’s situation.
Vivid descriptions of the area at the time bring the background of the book to life, and the author(s) do a good job in explaining the characters’ motivations.
A Relative Murder
By Jude Deveraux
Mira Books
$27.99, hardcover
This fourth volume of The Medlar Mysteries can be read as a standalone, but would be considerably more enjoyable after having the background information available from its predecessors.
The three main characters are best-selling author Sara Medlar; her niece, Kate; and a friend, Jack Wyatt, who live in Florida, and are engaged in this book with solving a new murder mystery.
Kate’s brother, Randal, is being released from prison, and family secrets that have heretofore been hidden are about to be revealed, not only to the public, but in some cases to Kate, as well.
One of these is the continued existence of Kate’s father, whom she had always been told was dead. Instead, she learns that both he and her brother are being released after having served lengthy prison sentences.
I thought I had discovered the villain early on, but, as usual, none of my premature guesses proved to be correct. I can only recommend this one. It’s a book I couldn’t put down.
The Match
By Harlan Coben
Grand Central Publishing
$29, hardcover
If you have read Coben’s “The Boy from the Woods,” you probably have questions that are begging for answers. You’ll find many of them in this latest book about Wilde, a man who was abandoned in childhood.
He has since found just enough information about his family to send him on a computer-aided search for more, leading to a slow uncovering of facts previously unknown to him.
If you haven’t yet read this predecessor to his story, you will find that this thriller can stand alone, though you’ll still want to fill in facts about its background.
Beginning about a year after the end of its predecessor, with Wilde now in his 40s, “The Match” covers his continuing search to find his family.
This involves a suspenseful journey into the past, with just enough of the back story available to allow him to utilize a computer database in his search.
When he locates a relative, he believes he is close to uncovering the truth, only to find details eliminated, with online trolls interfering and deaths following.
Whatever you may expect, you’ll find that this is a suspenseful story with more surprises than you dreamed of. Details about Wilde’s complex investigation, danger involving murders, cliffhangers, vigilantes and much more, are to all included in this thriller from a master of the genre.
As always, Coben’s characters come to life in his keystrokes, with each of their voices distinct enough to become recognizable, along with the ideals or vices on which they are based.
I’m looking forward to a third volume in this series.
Aunt Dimity and the Enchanted Cottage
By Nancy Atherton
Viking
$16, hardcover
If you’re in the mood for a mystery with a setting so peaceful it’s hard to imagine anything dangerous or shady occurring, this is it.
The town’s atmosphere is peaceful, and I kept waiting for a really gory murder to disturb the mood, but that never happened.
Mystery, yes.
Who is the new resident and why is he here? What is going to occur, when and what is the reason?
Neighbors are nosy, but their questions about the newcomer seem to remain largely unanswered — at least long enough to satisfy most readers.
This is a slow-to-develop but relaxing mystery, filled with nosy Parkers. I thought it was far too slow, but many readers may just find it relaxing.
