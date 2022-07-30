CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: A sprinkle of humor makes everything better

When Lowell and Debbie take a break from playing their beautiful country music at the American Legion Hall, Lowell always comes and we exchange a few words.
He is so funny he could have another career as a comedian if he wanted to. His latest that made me laugh is this, he said someone asked him one time if his family suffers from mental illness….answer: No, we kinda enjoy it! It is funnier if you were there. See, I relate to Lowell.
I read somewhere that a sense of humor is learned, not inherited. I think laughing is the most important thing we all need every day.
Some things that don’t seem funny at the moment can become really funny when you reflect back on it. I learned a long time ago not to take myself so seriously. Sermon over.
Before I get into the recipes, I need to help this nice gentlemen out.
Hi Gin,
Do you know of any bridge clubs in Brazoria County? I am retired, recently moved here, and would like to start playing bridge again.
Thanks for your column, good stuff.
Bill Adriance.
Bill,
Thank you for the nice compliment. After all the years of doing this column, I am still in awe when someone tells me they like/love my column. It never gets old. As soon as I get some response I will email you immediately and let you know.
I tried playing bridge one time when we lived in Lubbock. My bridge playing was short lived however. My partner (who was subbing for someone) got upset with me when I didn’t run the table with the hand I was dealt. Since I was just learning she came over, looked over my shoulder, and said you can run the table. Well, I didn’t and she turned the table upside down.
I just got up, got my purse and walked out without saying a word. One of the women that got me started trying to learn this game called me and was so apologetic. Told me too, that woman was never going to be asked to sub again! I told her to tell the woman for me the next time she saw her not to take my walking out without saying one single word as weakness.
I’ll exchange words with her any time she wants, just the two of us. Besides, she did me a favor, I’m not smart enough to play that game…that’s why I took up tennis and golf. Those people are a little more forgiving. Welcome to our community Bill. I’ll find you a nice place to play bridge. So folks back up my mouth and let me know where bridge is being played.
Last Sunday you didn’t get one, not even one, recipe. So if you missed having the recipes, I will make up for it today. I am going to give you some variations on one of all our favorites — potato salad. And, they are from my friends at Pillsbury. I was so proud when they texted me and told me I could print all the recipes I wanted. Man, I got attention from a company like Pillsbury. And not to mention Zatarain’s, too.
Does that mean after almost 30 years I am an overnight success? Probably not.
These recipes are up my alley. They are both tangy. I love tangy and hot foods.
German Potato Salad
Ingredients
2 pounds red potatoes, quartered
8 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup cider vinegar
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons sugar
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/2 cup sliced green onions
Directions
In 4-quart saucepan or Dutch oven, place potatoes. Add water to cover potatoes. Salt water generously. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cook potatoes about 15 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork; drain.
Meanwhile, in 10-inch skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet with slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Set aside.
Add vinegar, oil, sugar, salt and pepper to bacon drippings. Cook over low heat 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved.
In large bowl, mix potatoes, bacon, green onions and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Pour oil mixture over potatoes; toss to coat. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.
Tips: Be sure to use new potatoes instead of baking potatoes. New potatoes contain more starch than baking potatoes and hold their shape better when cooked and tossed with other ingredients.
Serve this potato salad at any picnic with grilled bratwurst. (I say yum-yum.)
Tangy Potato Salad with Bacon
Ingredients
2 pounds red potatoes, halved or quartered
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
6 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
2 medium green onions, sliced (2 tablespoons)
Directions
In 5-quart Dutch oven, place potatoes. Add water to cover potatoes. Salt water generously. Heat to boiling over medium heat. Cook potatoes until tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes.
In small bowl, stir together olive oil, mustard and white wine vinegar until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle mixture over potatoes. Toss to coat. Top with crumbled bacon and green onions. Serve warm, or cover and refrigerate and serve when cold.
Cover and refrigerate any remaining salad.
Tip: Use honey mustard in place of the Dijon mustard for a sweeter-tasting salad.
I’m outta here, so remember what I said about having a sense of humor. Laugh a lot and give those you love/like a hug.
