G.R.I.T.S. — Girls Raised in the South — is what my longtime friends and I call ourselves.
I have been friends with Liz Anderson and Kelly Wilkinson for more than 35 years. We met in church, we have sung as a trio, we’ve laughed and cried together, and we love and treat each other as sisters.
We have experienced quite a lot together and continue to support each other through this journey called life. I cannot say enough about these two, but they are fun, caring, trustworthy and dedicated friends that are family and I am so blessed to have them in my life. When you think about true, authentic friendships, it involves many things.
It takes effort on both sides to maintain good and healthy relationships no matter if it’s marriage, friends or family. I have lots of incredible friends that I have met over my lifetime, and I am sure there will be more to come, but you always know which ones are in your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime.
To continue making cherished memories and to celebrate milestones together, my G.R.I.T.S and I are headed to Georgia soon for a girls trip. I mean, of course we chose a Southern state.
We plan to spend our time embracing all the wonderful things Savannah has to offer, and being the Southern women that we are, we are going to live each day to the fullest and bring our Southern charm to everyone we meet, because that is who we are and why we are forever friends.
P.S. I can’t name all my friends because it would take up the entire page, but you know who you are and how much you all mean to me, and I am thankful to have ya’ll in my Crazy Cajun life! Je t’aime avec tout mon coeur.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 5,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.