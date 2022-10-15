75 Years Ago
County Attorney Sam Lee of Brazoria county announced today that a very important tax suit had been filed by the county against the State of Texas for $332,221.89.
There are many hundreds of acres of land being used by the State in Brazoria County in connection with the State prison system. These lands are subject to county, road district, navigation district, drainage district and school taxes, Lee said, explaining that the state has never paid a great portion of the above stated taxes since acquiring the Brazoria county land for prison purposes. Recently the state has refused to pay any taxes on the prison lands holding that Article 7150, Section 4, which provides for the payment of taxes is invalid and illegal.
With the aid of Senator Jimmy Phillips, a resolution was passed in the legislature authorizing the counties in which prison lands are located to file suit against the State for delinquent taxes. It was necessary to do this because the State cannot be sued without first giving its permission.
County Attorney Lee stated that suit was brought for all classes of delinquent taxes because the courts have never stated just what taxes for which the State is liable, and it would be to the benefit of the county for precedent to be established. If the courts hold that the State is liable for the payment of these taxes, then the county will be helped financially to the extent that the tax rate can be lowered. If the courts hold that the State is not liable for the payment of these taxes, a tremendous amount of money will be saved in clerical cost and in compiling the assessment rolls and delinquent tax records, because it will no longer be necessary to keep records of taxes owed on prison lands.
50 years Ago
Tax statements for 1972 reflecting the new valuations by Pruchard & Abbott have brought an avalanche of calls and visits to the office of Brazoria County Tax Assessors Collector Robert Beaird.
Not unexpectedly, most are complaints that “my taxes are too high.”
Beaird and his staff have remained amazingly pleasant and patient while swamped with calls, trying to explain that in most cases the taxes stand as sent out unless errors are found.
As expected there have been some errors, but Beaird said “we’re not finding too many of those.” He explained that county residents in effect gave their approval to whatever tax statements they reviewed when they signed real and personal property renditions mailed out between January and April of last year.
Those renditions listed a value on property which if multiplied by five the 30 percent assessed valuations give the fair market value of the property.
Just about everyone’s taxes will see some increase because the Pritchard & Abbott valuation places a 30 per cent valuation on homes which formerly were taxes at 10 per cent of their true market value.
15 Years Ago
ANGLETON — The city of Sweeny will be home once more for the Brazoria County Fair Queen.
Jessica Effenberger, 17, of Sweeny was named the Brazoria County Fair Queen in front of a packed auditorium Saturday night at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
Effenberger follows Sweeny’s Carly Eversole, 18, who won the Fair Queen title in 2006. This is the third fair queen from Sweeny in four years.
“I came into it to have fun,” Effenberger said. “I’m just really excited.”
