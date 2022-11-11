Pearland is getting ready for people to scoot their boots with its free Country Music Showcase this weekend.
The free event sponsored by the Pearland Convention and Visitor’s Bureau at 6:30 p.m. Sunday will take place under the Pavilion at the Pearland Town Center.
“People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and coolers with drinks and snacks in them,” said Rebekah Burns, the bureau’s marketing manager. “But the Pearland Town Center also has some really great restaurants and snack spots that will be available to them as well.”
The showcase will feature regional artists including Cash Dawson, Chase Richburg and Alvin’s Shalane.
“They’re all local musicians and they are starting off the show with a bang,” Burns said. “The concert will be headlined by Holly Tucker out of Waco, Texas, and she was on the fourth season of NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ I believe she was with Blake Shelton, so we’re really excited to have her here in Pearland.”
This is actually the second edition of the Country Music Showcase, with the inaugural event in May. Shalane was an integral part of that show, too.
“We started working with Shalane for the last show, and she does such a great job,” Burns said. “She’s a really important part of the local country music community. So I really enjoy working with her and we really really love hosting events out here at Pearland Town Center. It’s really accessible to a lot of people right off the highway.”
Holly Tucker should be a good draw, and they’re looking forward to a big turnout, Burns said.
The show is for people of all ages and definitely for families, Shalane said.
After COVID, it seems more restaurants and venues are playing live music, which is good news to her, she said.
“So radio, you can listen to music and it can touch you in different ways — sad or happy,” Shalane said. “When you’re in a live performance, you connect with a singer as well. Their energy, their personalities, and a lot of times people connect with them, especially in an open setting or this kind of setting. It is like you found this entertainer and you bond with them in certain ways.”
The first half of the concerts will be cover songs, but there will be some original songs mixed in, she said.
“The mission of the Pearland Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is to promote the city of Pearland as a destination for out-of-town visitors,” Burns said. “We really work towards promoting and marketing the destinations, the activities, and the local businesses that we have here.”
Burns encourages folks to check out the city’s website at pearland.com/countrymusicshowcase for information and to stay in the know about other Pearland events on the calendar.
