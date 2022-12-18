I’m home now from going to the most talented dentist in the whole world. That would be Dr. Brian Bell. I, as you know, have dental implants that I love. But mine are so old they needed replacing in my opinion. I got them after spending a bloody fortune before I decided to go with this new groundbreaking revelation in the dentist world of implants. So I did spring for the cost of a new car in my mouth and do it.
After a million years, they do need to be replaced. I’m getting that done now, and that’s why I’m giving myself a Christmas present instead of giving anyone else a present. I broke a tooth the other day and he absolutely made me a new one instead of replacing a readymade tooth. That’s when I decided I wasn’t doing this anymore and opted for a new upper. Like the ad Laurel had, “We’re Worth It.”
Weather I am or not, I decided I couldn’t take it with me so … Dr. Bell being the best dentist in the whole world gets to do it again. I think we all thought that I wouldn’t outlive the implants. Well I did!
When I started this process eons ago, I worked with Dr. Richard Fugler and Dr. Bell. I call them the “Dream Team.” I’m always amazed by these two. Of course I see Dr. Bell now because I don’t need any kind of surgery of any kind that Dr. Fugler offers right now anyway. Knock on Peter’s head.
n n n
Just now, cousin Bill Jernigan called me, and as usual we solved, moaned and groaned about our world today. He did give me some news I feel I need to share with you.
Seems his significant other’s (bless her heart) sister was making a road trip when she had to fill up with gas. Shortly after filling up and getting back on the road, after a while she began to feel funny. To make a long story short, she pulled over and called her husband, who in turn called the police to come to her aid. They in turn called for an ambulance, who took her to the emergency room and turns out after testing she had somehow come in contact with fentanyl. They concluded she got it from the gas pump.
As we all know, you don’t have to swallow it; it can be absorbed through your skin coming in contact with this deadly drug. I say that, but after looking it up, just like COVID, some say it can’t happen and most say it can be absorbed, inhaled, etc.
Anyway fentanyl is more available now than it has ever been regardless of our border being “closed.” So, now to be safe, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep a box of gloves in your car. Pretty soon we all be walking around in space suits. How nice!
And while I am on the subject of trying to keep yourself safe, please be aware of your surroundings when walking anywhere. I see folks coming out of stores, the mall, etc. looking down at their phone. What in the world can be more important than keeping yourself safe? It sure as heck ain’t looking at your phone instead of being aware of your surroundings. That also includes glance behind you.
In this crazy world we seem to find ourselves in these days, you can’t be too safe. I’ve been told that I’m paranoid. And I may be, but I’m doing everything I can to keep myself safe. If a car follows me from downtown, I’m going to make some detours to see if it is still following me or if it’s just a coincidence we are going in the same direction.
I know that might sound paranoid, and I admit I am to a certain degree. But, being one who has had their house broken into on two different occasions, that tends to make one a little on the paranoid side. You think that is something that happens to other people … but to other people, you are other people! The first time, I walked in on them. You don’t think that’s not grounds for paranoia?
I am a compulsive door locker. How many times have I locked out Peter out of habit. It’s a good habit to get into. He just knocks on the door to let him back in. I immediately apologize and he tells me, “No problem. I like to know you lock the door.” Good man!
If something doesn’t feel right to you, it probably isn’t. Go with your gut instinct; it’s right more often than it isn’t. If someone smells of your hair well, there’s your sign … seriously.
n n n
The prettiest girl in Alaska/Arizona sent me a text showing all the different kinds of candy she made with almond bark and hard candy. I know they are all good, but my favorite is lemon. You wanna know how to make this expensive treat if you buy it in stores?
Buy some almond bark, take it home and melt it. In the meantime, while it is melting, take any hard candy and smash it. Take out all your aggressions on this candy — it can take it. Like I said, mine is lemon drops. Put it in a plastic bag or wrap it a cup towel and take a rolling pin, your husband’s head or a hammer and smack into little bits.
Now that you have your almond bark all melted, pour it on a cookie sheet and spread it to thin it out. Now sprinkle your smashed candy bits in it and let it harden. After it has hardened, break it into small pieces. It is so good.
My good friend Fay Burke showed Cheryl and me how to make it one day. Fay needs to have her own cooking show on TV. She can cook for two or 200.
Actually, there is nothing that Fay can’t do. When computers first came out, you remember how big they were? Fay sent me a picture of the inner workings of her computer, you know that big thing that I can’t remember the name of. Anyway, there were wires all over the place. Bottom line, she fixed it.
n n n
Now, it is 1:27 and I haven’t had my Cheerios and blueberries because you are my first priority, so I’m saying this is all for today. Gonna eat, and take a nap.
Now, there’s a laugh. Me, who can’t sleep without some help, taking a nap. So, instead, Bentley and I will spend the rest of the day holding down the sofa. I’ll play games on my phone, and Bentley is the one who will take a nap. I don’t have anything else to do — like cleaning house or anything like that — so there you go. Holding down the sofa, it’s a good thing.
Oh, I just remembered! While I was at the dentist for two hours yesterday, Peter was installing new lights on the front porch before we had lunch after I finished at the dentist office. After all that, he was heading back to his home in Houston.
He was in the back taking some old lights down and came back to the front to put everything away. When he got back to the front, he found someone had left 10 bags of groceries on the porch. So he called me to ask me what to do. I told him to go to the neighbors on either side of me and see if it was theirs.
He had left Bentley out to run and play. While he was in the back, Bentley had found his way to the front porch and found the treasure. Seems there was a pizza that had been ordered along with the groceries. Guess what? Bentley ate half of it. And all those groceries did belong to the first neighbor he went to. He told the nice lady it seemed as though a wild animal had gotten to the pizza. No problem for the neighbor. She was so lovely and gracious as are all my neighbors on either side of me.
Now it would seem Peter has gotten Bentley to have developed a taste for coffee, and now pizza. All by accident, of course. Bentley knows not to ask mama for coffee or pizza. He must think Peter is his best friend.
Have a good one and take care!
