NATURE NOTES: Valentine’s Day Balloons

Balloons don’t disappear after Valentine’s Day.

 KRISTEN VALE/Contributed photo

Valentine’s Day is close at hand and love is in the air, but balloons don’t have to be.

Balloon releases are commonly seen during big romantic gestures, but to those of us who clean up beaches and waterways, those plastic blobs are more infuriating than beautiful. Often, the people who release their balloons like to imagine them floating away on the wind high up into the clouds. What they might not think about is what happens afterward and where their giant pink heart balloons can end up.

Celeste Silling is Education and Outreach Manager at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. For information, visit gcbo.org.

