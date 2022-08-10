I thought my rain dance had kicked in this Friday morning. While I was stretched out on the sofa with my coffee and Bentley asleep in my lap mapping out my day I heard it thundering…yep, passed me right over. Not giving up however. I’m going to the Legion Hall tonight and dance my two miles and I’m sure part of it will include the rain dance. I promise you this time it will work sometime this week.
I have lost a few pounds, and I love dresses, but there are a few that need taking up a little. So, I went on a search finding the sewing machine. I found it and I started to thread the needle and guess what? I couldn’t see it well enough to hit that tiny hole. Then I remembered an old trick I used to use when I HAD to sew. Put something white behind the needle and it magnifies the hole. Then if you get lucky you hit it about the umpteenth time you try it. Worked for me. Just keep your cool till it happens. The odds are it will hit that hole sooner or later.
I’m on a roll with the hints today. If you wear contacts like I do at one time or another you will drop a contact lens. (It is written in stone that this will happen.). Of course the clear ones blend in with anything you drop it on. But, I have the solution to that little problem. It has worked for me for years. Get out the old vacuum cleaner and place a knee high stocking over the end of the hose and put a rubber band around it to hold it in place then vacuum it up. Of course this always happens when you are in a hurry. Is it not only written, it is Murphy’s Law that this only happens when you are running late. Saves me from getting my blood pressure in an uproar.
Here is a hint I used a lot when I had a kitchen. I really used to cook every day (that’s hard to believe that I really did that). The first thing I did when I was in the kitchen and fixing to start a gourmet meal was make hot soapy dishwater. Read on, that’s not the brilliant thing I did. I made use of the grocery store plastic bags. I would hang one on the kitchen cabinet above the counter and use it to place the garbage that making a meal generates. Keeps your workplace from getting so cluttered. After you are through with it, just tie it up and toss it.
With viruses running rampant, keep rubbing alcohol soaked cotton balls in a sealed tight baggie and use them to clean your work surface. Or when you are out and about use them to clean your steering wheel, your hands, or anything you touch often.
Alcohol is also very good to clean the hairspray off of mirrors or pictures (like I have in my bathroom) that the spray lands on. It will make your bathroom fixtures clean and bright.
If you are of those people who really get into cleaning with rubber gloves, and your fingers go through the end of the finger thingy. Before you get started, place a cotton ball in the end of each finger on the glove. I’ve have never personally tested that one, just sounds like a good idea. I clean at a very slow pace these days. Kinda at a snail’s pace. But, I learned from Peter to achieve at least one thing every day. (Now, that’s one thing from a list that has ten things on it for that day.) I’m writing this column so that’s one thing accomplished. Then I am making the trip down the long driveway and dragging in the garbage can, making that two achievements in one day. And then there is dancing two miles. That’s the really big one.
If you have flower beds (which I don’t anymore) and you are planning to do some weed pulling, place some moth balls in the beds. This is supposed to keep the snakes out. It is also good for barns, shed, hen houses and hay barns. When the odor begins to fade, put more out.
I haven’t seen any snakes since I ordered some solar things to put in the yard. They are supposed keep snakes at least 80-feet away. They are placed all around my house. I still look very carefully when I’m outside.
I’m looking out at the pond in the front yard and seeing I don’t know how many turtles basking in NO sun. They are all sizes. The big ones are very big and all sizes in-between. The water level has dropped considerably. It is twelve feet deep, so I hope we get some rain soon. I love it when it is full of water. I love it period. Fish jump up occasionally and I love waiting for that to happen to. See I am easily entertained. I don’t get out much.
Okay this the last good hint for you. If your hands are all covered with sticky dough, or covered in paint (like mine would be if I was painting) and your phone rings simply place your hands in a baggie and problem solved. Again, that’s one of those Murphy’s Law kinda things. It’s a given it will happen. Just like if you wash the car it rains. WE WISH!
