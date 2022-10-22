T his column is very painful for me to write. I want you all to know how important you are to me. I am willing to suffer for you. They say, whoever they is, that necessity is the mother of invention. I believe that with all my heart. I didn’t know yesterday when I tried to fix a problem how painful this self-inflicted wound would be. I, of course, didn’t have the tools that I needed to fix this problem, so using that philosophy, I gathered up the replacement tools. I believe in being safe, it’s just me here alone with Bentley, who isn’t any help. Since I don’t like to think of myself as being a helpless female, I proceed. I say to myself this job is capable of doing some damage to my fingers, so keep them out of the way. I’m using a pointed thing and my favorite tool, a hammer. I see what the problem is, so I know I have gathered the right tools. (For not having the right tools.) So, here we go. Well, the pointed thing didn’t go the direction I thought it would, and went right into my finger, I thought. All I know is all of a sudden I felt this intense pain. I dropped the pointed thing and looked at the palm side of my finger. Nope, no blood there, but when I did see blood it seems it was coming from under the fingernail. Yep, the pointed thing went under the finger nail. I thought while it was hurting it would be the best time to cut off the nail that was down into the quick, with a nice tear that needed to come off. I sterilized my scissors and performed my own surgery. That was lots of fun. Then I poured alcohol on it, which felt really good, too. Put some antibiotic ointment on it. Put a big bandage on it until I could get a finger guard on it to keep from snagging the rest of the nail that was left. Now, I can’t type with the finger guard on, so hence this being a painful column. And, oh yes, all I said when this happened was, “Ooh, that hurt.” Honest. Then I went to get a manicure on nine fingers. I needed a treat. And I had a glass of wine while getting my nails done.
n n n
So, fellows, let me tell you something else I was able to fix, When I bought my “happy car,” the Nissan 350-Z Roadster, one headlight was a little yellow. So, it never occured to me look up on YouTube to see if there is a solution. I just saw the problem and thought if this is on the surface, it can come off. So, since the facial scrub I use in the shower has some grit in it, I thought, ah ha.
I squeezed some of the scrub on the surface and proceeded to wipe the lens, and watched it come off. You have to put a little elbow grease in it, but it worked. Sure beats having the headlight changed out to the tune of I don’t know how much new clothes money that would be. I’m beginning to think I can do anything if I can stand the pain.
n n n
Hi Gin, Your column today inspired so many thoughts. The air in the tire thing. Why I was afraid to put air in, I don’t know. I mean, I’ve changed my oil, installed batteries, changed spark plugs, etc., but air scared me. I overcame this major fear out of necessity. On the ranch one of the UTVs always needs air. We drive over those prickly bushes and even with green slime in the tires we still get tiny punctures, so I had to learn to do it. And now I’m airing tires at least once a day. You too can do it. (Linda after what I just went through, I think I can, I think, I can.)
The peach enchiladas, I used to make those, but have not in years. I need to do that again. Now, about that beauty cream! It’s not made a bit of difference, but when I checked my husband into the hospital Sunday, they thought I was his daughter. No, I don’t look that young. I think they say things like that to break the tension of the situation. But it made me smile.
All dogs are smart I think. A friend of mine has been doing virtual dog training with a behavioral specialist. I am loving the tips she gives me. One thing he said is that a dog needs to hear a word about 30 times to imprint its brain. (Sorta like me, Linda.) If only that worked with husbands.
OK, enough comment. Rest that huge magnificent brain of yours in that tiny head! Enjoy the week. I love, love, love reading your column.
Linda.
Linda,
I love you reading all this nonsense that I write. Now that you live in my beloved Hill Country with livestock, I know you have learned a lot. I think maybe men are like I believe it was Margaret Thatcher who said, “If you want to know something, ask a man. But if you want something done, ask a woman.” Love that woman. Sorry guys.
So you guys don’t get mad at me, I think maybe you guys think the same thing about us women. Remember this is all in fun and a test of your sense of humor.
I am going to get dressed and go put air in my tires. All by myself. Good thing I don’t need a hammer or a sharp thing.
n n n
Many moons ago I was taking a friend to see her lawyer about getting a divorce. Henry told me I needed to get gas and get air in the tires. The air amount he told me I needed to get was 80 pounds, I thought. Of course, I wasn’t listening. So, I pulled into the station to get gas and air. This was back in the good old days when men serviced your car. When I told him I needed air, he of course asked how much. I said 80 pounds and continued to console my girlfriend.
The man just stood there, got my attention and said, “Are you sure you want 80 pounds?” I said, “Yes.” He then said to me something that made me feel like a dumb blond, “See that huge truck over there. It doesn’t take 80 pounds.” So I say to him, “Just put whatever you think it needs.” So he did.
Now, it comes time to pay, and I can’t find my credit card. He stands there propped up on the car while I searched through my purse. I was so mad at myself for all the times this had to happen after he already thought, “Women.” I finally smoothed out my skirt and emptied my purse in my lap, and then I found it. He just sighed.
He would be amazed if he knew what I have been able to do since then. He wouldn’t believe it. I decided then and there no other man is going to think I am a helpless female.
Now, my finger has ached enough. Gonna go fix me some Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla and let my finger ease up. Love to you all. Be safe and happy, and laugh!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.