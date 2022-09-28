There are two categories of people. One group (which I’m not in) everything goes smoothly and then there is the rest of us. Got up this morning, and found out the rail board fence is in bad need of repairs, the Buick left a huge oil leak on the garage floor. I saw that as I was backing out to go see my sweet doctor, (that was what I was thinking before I saw him.) That’s another story. I’m not through listing the things that have gone wrong yet. You have to let me get this off my chest. Thank goodness I have another car to turn to. But….I wanted to roll the window on the driver’s side of the 350Z for some reason. First time in a long time I felt the need to roll the window down, but yeah this was the morning I wanted to roll it down. You know what’s coming next, it said, “Ain’t gonna happen.” This all happens in a matter of minutes. I get to the sweet doctor’s office, and that sweet doctor would be Dr. Khanh Bui. Now my blood pressure is a little high. I wonder why. As I sat there waiting for him. I decided to do what I would tell everyone else in this predicament. Take a deep breath, and repeat. Say a few four letter words, let it all out, then start on one thing at a time and then move on down the list. Thank you, now I feel better. Now, if I would only take my advice all would be well. Instead I’m thinking seriously about going back to bed.
Now, that I am through whining I will give you the food recipes that YOU need to get in the kitchen and cook. I let Luby’s do my cooking.
All these brownies are from Pillsbury. Who in their right mind doesn’t like brownies? Maybe these are new ones you’ve never had before. Be sure to read the comments from those who apparently like to cook, and bake.
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Brownies
Ingredients:
1 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
24 large chocolate covered peanut butter cup candies, unwrapped
1 box (1 pound, 2.4-ounces) original supreme brownie mix, water, oil and eggs called for on brownie mix box.
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Line 13x9-inch pan with foil, allowing foil to hang over sides of pan for easy removal after baking. Spray with cooking spray.
Press cookie dough evenly in bottom of pan. Top with single layer of peanut butter cups. Make brownie batter as directed on box. Spread batter on top of peanut butter cups.
Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until brownies are set around sides and toothpick inserted in center of brownies (not candies) comes out clean. Cool in pan 20 minutes. Remove brownies from pan by foil edges. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 1 hour. Cut into 6 rows by 4 rows.
Tip: Sway out the peanut butter cups for your favorite sandwich cookies, if desired.
Comments: Made Peanut Butter Cup chocolate chip brownies for a party. I used 1-1/2 packages of the chocolate chip cookie dough, 48 mini peanut butter cups and brownie mix. I cut them into small squares and they went fast. Delish. I did let them cool for about 4 hours before cutting.
This recipe was awesome. Loved it and was easy to make. Husband and grandkids loved it.
Peanut Butter Surprise Brownies
Ingredients:
1 (1 pound 3.5-ounce) package fudge brownie mix
1/2 cup oil
1/4 cup water
2 eggs
1 (8-ounce) package (30) miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cups, unwrapped
Directions: Heat oven to 350-degrees. Grease 13x9-inch pan. Prepare brownies as directed on package using oil, water and eggs. Spread batter evenly in greased. Press peanut butter cups about halfway into batter, forming 6 lengthwise rows and 5 crosswise rows.
Bake at 350-degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool 1-1/2 hours or until completely cooled. Cut into bars with 1 peanut butter cup in center of each.
Tips: These brownies freeze well. Layer them between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight freezer container.
Children love to help unwrap and press the peanut butter cups into the batter. Just be sure to have a few extra candies for instant rewards and encouragement!
Comment: These brownies are amazing.They have like a big peanut butter morsel inside from the Reese’s. Will definitely make again.
Peanut Butter-Toffee Cheesecake Brownies
Ingredients:
1 box (18.4-ounce) Pillsbury Family Size Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix
2/3 cup Crisco Pure Vegetable Oil
1/4 cup water
2 eggs
1 package cream cheese, (8-ounce), softened
1 can (14-ounce Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk
1/2 cup Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
1 bag (8-ounce) milk chocolate toffee bits
1 cup milk chocolate chips
3 tablespoons whipping cream
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Lightly spray 13x9-inch pan with Crisco Original No-Stick Cooking Spray.
In medium bowl, stir brownie mix, oil, water and eggs 50 strokes with spoon. Spread batter in pan; set aside.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Add milk and peanut butter; beat until smooth. Stir in 1 cup of the toffee bits. Spoon mixture over batter; spread evenly.
Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until cheesecake layer is set and edges are light golden brown. Cool on cooling rack 30 minutes. Refrigerate 40 minutes.
In small microwaveable bowl, microwave chocolate chips and cream uncovered on High 40 to 60 seconds or until chips are melted; stir until smooth. Spread over cheesecake layer. Sprinkle with remaining toffee bits. Cool completely, about 1 hour. For brownies, cut into 6 rows by 6 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.
Comments: This dessert is amazing. So simple to make. Brought in to work and received so many compliments, it was gone within an hour.
Wow…I made these yesterday and my family LOVED them. I didn’t have whipping cream on hand so I made the topping by using the recipe from the Chocolate Cherry Bars. This recipe is a keeper. I wish I could give it more than 5 stars.
