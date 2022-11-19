As you think about buying Christmas gifts for children, I’d love to have some input.
A small kayak first comes to my mind. You have a couple of choices: a blow-up version or a plastic version. The blow-up version is easier to store, but the plastic version seems more real.
Don’t purchase a long one. Long ones are more difficult to paddle and steer. Think six feet in length for children and 10 feet for adults. I had a 14-foot kayak, and I had to paddle hard to turn it.
Do realize, though, that you need to match a child’s kayak with an adult kayak. Someone needs to be with him or her in the vast Gulf of Mexico. He or she can be out there two-football fields from you in no time. Then if he or she flips over, a parent or guardian will be helpless to assist him or her.
Anyway, having to purchase two kayaks insures parent-child experiences. So, cool!
My oldest son, Shane, told me, “Dad, when I think about my best experiences with you; they are all connected to the water.”
I’m glad for that.
Also, consider purchasing a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) related gift for children. I’m thinking about something to help them explore the world.
Have you seen the amazing microscopes that have LED screens for viewing? For about $94, you can purchase one, and set your child on a never-ending search of the secret world all around them. Their best views can be saved on a memory stick and transferred to a computer or iPad.
Be ready, though. When a parent or guardian gets home from work, children with microscopes will have a lot to show him or her—priceless parent-child interactions.
Certainly, kids will check out the mosquitoes’ mouthparts that they stick into us to suck blood, and they’ll look into the eyes of dragonflies, beholding 30,000 lenses.
And, how about a quality metal detector. Just think, there is easy diggings at the beach. But, don’t believe they’ll be searching history; history is usually a few hundred feet out into the Gulf of Mexico because of storm erosion. However, if a pirate buried treasure way inland; it may be awaiting a kid with a metal detector. Do be cautious, though, because there are rattlesnakes in them there doons.
Magazine subscriptions are gifts that keep on giving. National Geographic produces a monthly magazine for children ages six years and up titled “National Geographic Kids,” and for three-to-six-year olds “National Geographic for Little Kids.” They are about $30 for the year. Kids love to get something in the U.S. Postal Service addressed to them.
Also, search for archeology magazines for children. Check out “Kids Discover” magazine. Mesmerizing articles are featured each month.
When I was 15 and 16, I received “Decision Magazine” each month from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Some articles were above my comprehension, but I “chewed” on each one, and that’s one way that I learned to preach youth revivals in my high-school years.
Remember, reading is basic for all other subjects. All subjects and tests have to be read.
A gift that isn’t often thought of is a rock tumbler. Kids load in rough rocks, and in a few days they open it up to find rocks that appear to be gemstones. With them, one-of-a-kind necklaces can be fashioned. Coins, too, can be cleaned in rock tumblers.
Another idea is a growing kit, the clear top of which makes it into a mini greenhouse. The kit has multiple cells with pellets that expand when watered. After expansion, a seed is placed in each one, and soon there will be tiny sprouts…and soon there will be little plants…and soon there will be flowers or vegetables.
I have bought two for my friends’ grandchildren. Truly, grow kits will get us ready for Spring. When Spring comes, the plants can be transferred into larger containers, and kids will learn that flowers and vegetables originate from plants, not grocery stores.
Have you been wanting to donate to worthy causes? You can accomplish that through your children. Give them ten $10 checks and help them address checks and envelopes to the charity of their choices: Mercy Ships, Tunnel-2-Towers, Wounded Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans, St. Jude’s Hospital, Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, Shriner’s Hospital, Red Cross, Ukraine Relief—carefully explaining what is done by each and explaining how to choose worthy causes that don’t have high-overhead expenses. Be sure to include our local SPCA, fire departments, Sea Center Texas and local churches.
In their churches, they can actually place their $10 donation into the offering plate which is fun for kids. Feels grown up. I did that when I was a child.
Tomorrow is World Children’s Day, and Christmas is on my mind. I don’t usually get this excited about Christmas, but this year, for some reason, I have been purchasing new Christmas decorations, and I can’t wait until we finish celebrating Thanksgiving so that I can begin to put them up.
It’ll be nautical at His Love Counseling Services this year. I bought a four-foot Sea Horse to represent the Christmas tree with Santa placing lights on it from a working scissor jack, being pumped up and down by a colorful elf. How fun!
Parting kernel of truth: Toys break; knowledge doesn’t.
