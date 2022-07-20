Hurray, I found a very nice lady to clean my pool. Candace came and got it all beautiful for me. All I have to do now is get the yen to swim, don a bathing suit (if I didn’t that would be the day they came to mow the lawn, get scared away, and then I’d be up the creek trying to find a replacement!) and jump in the pool, lovingly named the “Money Pit.” And by the way Candace brought her beautiful daughter, Hope, with her. I was so impressed with that young lady. So well-mannered and helpful to her mom. It is so nice to see a young person as polite and helpful as this young beautiful young lady. And smart too.
As soon as they left Peter and I got in and stayed till we decided what we were going to do the rest of the day. So, we enjoyed all of the pool we could, got out, got dressed and went shopping. Peter is the shopper not me, but since he bought me some stuff I was more than happy to go shopping with him. I bought him a $1.29 bag of chocolate candy. So see, I don’t always take, I give back. Cost is not the point.
n n n
Here is another good recipe from Becky in Washington State. I really wish I would cook like she and her good friend Linda in the Texas hill country do. I did make a roast and sent the leftovers home with Peter.
Don’t ask me what I was thinking — I need to eat too. I could have at least fixed me a plate and then sent the rest home with him, but apparently I was feeling guilty about him buying me stuff.
He better enjoy that roast, it will never happen again. I’m hungry right now, and have no roast, potatoes and carrots to enjoy. And it was really good! Stupid! (That was for me.)
n n n
Hi Gin, I’ve made this a few times and it’s very simple and very light. The basil syrup is so refreshing. I had this once in a fancy Italian restaurant and was determined to duplicate it. Here’s the recipe for the panna cotta and the basil simple syrup below.
Panna Cotta
Ingredients and
directions together
Combine 1/3 cup milk with 1 envelope unflavored (0.25-ounce) gelatin. Let stand.
In a pan combine 2-1/2 cups cream, 1/2 cup sugar. Heat. Then add the gelatin mixture; heat again to a boiling. Keep stirring.
Pour into ramekin bowls. Cool for several hours. When serving, tip upside down into a small plate or bowl and pour the basil simple syrup around it. Place 2 basil leaves on top.
Basil Simple Syrup
Ingredients
1 cup water
1 cup white sugar
1 cup fresh basil leaves.
Directions
Combine water, sugar, and basil leaves in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Simmer for 1 minute. Remove from heat and let syrup steep, about 30 minutes.
Pour syrup into a sterilized glass jar through a mesh strainer to remove basil leaves; let cool.
Becky that would make such a good dessert for me to have after I had a serving of roast, potatoes and carrots. But no, stupid had to send it to Houston. Peter did have some of it for lunch today. I’m so happy for him. Thank you so much for this simple Italian dessert. Still wish I could make a commute from your house to Linda’s.
Here is a good looking recipe from Pillsbury. The picture looks good enough my mouth is watering. I think I need to go eat something before I go honky-tonking, it is Friday after all.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter
1 package (20-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 jar (15-ounce Alfredo pasta sauce with roasted garlic
1 jar (7-ounce) sun dried tomato strips, cut into thin strips, about 1/2 cup
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup chopped fresh spinach.
Directions
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts; cook 3 to 5 minutes, turning once, until browned.
In 3-1/2 to 4-quart slow cooker, place chicken breast.
In medium bowl, mix Alfredo sauce, sun dried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning until well mixed. Pour over chicken breasts. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours or until chicken is no longer pink in center (165-degrees). Stir in spinach; cook 5 minutes longer. Serve over linguine, if desired.
Tip: Serve this creamy chicken over cooked rice.
Okay, I’m stopping and going to fix me a nice ham and cheese sandwich. And, get this, I’m even going to have some potato chips with it. Have a good one, be safe and give hugs.
