LAKE JACKSON
Following your heart can sometimes be easier than following God’s plan, the new pastor for Willow Church says.
The church in June welcomed Pastor Derrick Snodgrass and his family to the congregation, and so far it has worked out divinely, he said.
“The Lord shifted me and my wife and just kind of spoke to our spirits that our season in Indiana was shifting and that was a hard word for us because that’s all we know. And I never saw myself living anywhere apart from Indiana,” the Indianapolis native said. “So when we got this word from the Lord, He didn’t tell us where we were going. So then we were in that true faith-in-action mode, like we didn’t have any direction. So all we knew is we’re supposed to leave but we didn’t know where we were going.”
Snodgrass felt the call to come to Texas with his wife Latoija and two children, Jackson, 8, and Chloe, 5. There were many supernatural signs that told him he was making the right decision, he said.
“I tell people the eagle stirs that nest so they start to remove all of the cushion and the fire and everything that makes the nest comfortable and no event happened,” Snodgrass said. “That’s a common question. No event happened or external thing triggered anything. It was all internal and the Holy Spirit speaking to us. And ultimately, I told my wife, I said, ‘We got to really pray into this.’ I said, ‘because if this is really God, you know, we don’t want to miss what he’s doing in this next season.”
If he had followed his desire, it would have led him to Florida, where he loves to vacation with his family, or to Georgia, where his personal mentor and pastor resides, but something told him he belonged in Texas, Snodgrass said.
When he felt called to Texas, he began to hunt for jobs and came across Willow Church in Lake Jackson, he said.
“I went to Indeed and I started to look under pastorates in Texas, and then that’s when I saw Willow Church, and I had never heard of Lake Jackson,” he said. “I had never heard of Willow, but when I watched the stream, I knew there was something unique and special about Willow.”
The call to Willow Church was unexpected because Snodgrass’ congregation in Indiana was Pentecostal-based and predominantly Black, he said.
“Once I first saw Willow Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, I initially thought, ‘Man, this church is awesome,’” Snodgrass said. “So when I said me and my wife started praying into this, we had gotten 10 words from the Lord, very specific to our move … and these words were prophetic words, dreams, visions, outside people who we haven’t talked to in years, and they got speaking directly to us.”
Like God anointing David for his kingship among Jesse’s sons when David wasn’t the likely candidate is how Snodgrass felt about this new appointment as Willow Church’s pastor. He didn’t want to overlook the opportunity just because it seemed an unlikely match, he said.
“It’s something different about this church,’ I said, and I believe that this is God,” Snodgrass said he told his wife. “So from that point, I put my application in, submitted everything that I needed, and then we went through the interview process, which was of course, long distance and still kind of in the pandemic, so everything was Zoom. It was about a six-month process from about January to June.”
Pastor Scott Mckay is the former leader for Willow Church, who served the congregation for 27 years. Snodgrass knew he had big shoes to fill with getting to know the congregation, gaining their trust and leading them in their faith, he said.
“Pastor Scott McKay — he was the pastor before. He was amazing. He understood the temperament and the climate of the church. He got to know these people and build strong relationships,” Snodgrass said. “So some of the people now that I’m coming into that are my age. I’m 35 They were with him since they were, like, five. So yeah, that’s tough. So I’ve had to kind of win the hearts of the people, but they’ve made it very easy. We felt loved and accepted and embraced, and you know, some relationships you connect to, whether it be romantic relationships or friendships, it takes time to build, and I can honestly say Willow was like coming home.”
He found a commonality between Willow Church’s mission and his own, which is to invite people to come together in a place that combines word and spirit, he said.
Their children are adjusting well and they love it here, Snodgrass said. They love the church and the community, he said.
Snodgrass cites Jeremiah 29:11 and Proverbs 3:5-6 as the verses that guided him in knowing he was going where he belonged, he said.
“I feel like ultimately, again, there are just certain things in our life that are predestined or preordained, and I feel like Texas was always on the clock for me,” Snodgrass said.
