ROSHARON
Southern gospel enthusiasts can witness The Hoppers, known as America’s favorite family of gospel music, when they bring their talents back to Brazoria County.
The group will perform starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Southview Baptist Church in Rosharon, 23003 Highway 288 S.
The award-winning gospel group is celebrating 65 years of singing together. Although some of the original members are no longer with them, the core has always been family members. Now there are three generations of Hoppers — Claude and Connie Hopper, their sons Michael and Dean Hopper, Dean’s wife, Kim, and daughter, Karley.
The family is from Madison, North Carolina, and they perform all over the world, said David Hancock of David Hancock Promotions.
The group originated with Claude Hopper and his two brothers, but Connie came on board after a chance encounter at a stop light.
“Claude and his brothers were looking for a piano player, and he said, ‘I think it was the Lord telling me to do it,’” Hancock said. “When she was at that red light, Claude asked her, ‘Would you come play the piano for us?’ And as the light turned green, she looked over at him and said, ‘Yeah.’”
Since then, the group has traveled and sang with the Gaithers, another well-known gospel group, and the Oak Ridge Boys, a famous country gospel group, which allowed them to grow in their own popularity over time.
“It grew during the ’70s — things started to really ramp up, and we had our first West Coast run,” singer Dean Hopper said. “And then the ’80s was the change and the different ones coming into the group. And then once we got to this main five, this core of family, which included my wife, mom and dad and my brother, that’s when things really started to excel.”
Dean’s daughter, Karley, joined the group in 2014, but even through all the changes, the Hoppers remain at their core a Southern gospel group.
“We did break out of the box a little bit in the early 2000s with a song called ‘Jerusalem’ that really hit worldwide,” Dean Hopper said. “When we tour to the Netherlands or the UK or any of those places in Europe, they know that song it’s such a popular tune. And we kind of reinvented ourselves with that album. Now this new album that we’ve just released called ‘Believe,’ we’ve ventured out the most we ever have.”
The audience can expect to hear the hits and be ready for a high-energy concert experience with music and laughter, Dean Hopper said.
It’s entertainment for all ages, he said.
First-time visitors of Southview Baptist Church should put the church’s name and location as Rosharon to get the best GPS results, Hancock said.
There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations will be taken up, he said.
