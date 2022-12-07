R evered Brazoswood High School alumni will be making a historic appearance for the holiday season, opening the new high school auditorium with the performance of the beloved Grand Ol’ Christmas Show.
Created in 2003 from the minds of then high schoolers, producer Will Hearn and Blue Water Highway’s Greg Essington and Zack Kibodeaux, the Grand Ol’ Christmas show became a statewide sensation through the years after starting in the original Brazoswood auditorium.
With the recent construction finally completed on the new school, the Christmas show will be the first professional show to be held in the building.
“We get to be, from what I understand, the first performance in the new auditorium that isn’t school related,” Essington said. “So that’s really cool, a big honor to us since we went to Brazoswood and the show started there.”
The idea behind the adored show came from Hearn’s and Essington’s general dislike of popular Christmas entertainment, so they made the decision to produce their own show different from the status quo.
“When I started the desire had to do with a lack of I would say modern Christmas entertainment that seemed to be lacking in true entertainment quality a lot of times,” Hearn said. “Even at 18 years old my assessment was ‘man, all these Christmas specials are just so bad, and they are so cliche and it’s so corny.’”
Their first show, 20 years ago, was a hit. Kibodeaux joined the cast the next year and now the show travels across the state every season. Since the original show, it has changed and developed through the years, keeping to the same idea of changing up modern Christmas entertainment but continuing to grow with the times.
“The lack of good Christmas stuff felt like it was a problem that needed to be fixed. We liked a lot of the older stuff that was out there — like there’s an old Christmas special with Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra that hurts to watch sometimes,” Hearn said. “There’s elements out there that were good, so we tried to take elements of modern things and elements of the old to create kind of a nostalgic version of an old radio show. Progressive nostalgia is what we call it.”
Pulling from the roots of the beloved original Christmas shows, the production puts a fun twist to bring a fresh new face to the usual holiday nostalgia.
“In the 40s and 50s, radio shows were all they had for their home entertainment,” Hearn said. “Most of those shows were performed in studios or theaters with live audiences, so it was very much a staged stage show in front of people and that’s the way we presented it. There’s a fictional radio station NOEL 12:25 A.M. There’s a radio DJ and there’s a big band on stage and gospel singers and it’s an 18 person cast on stage at a time. It has lots going on.”
Everyone is welcome to the show. The production works to present a musical night of just the right balance of the Christmas spirit.
This show isn’t cheesy, Kibodeaux said. It’s packaged in a way that resonates with everyone, he said.
The production has grown from a one night only show to 16 shows throughout the season in cities all over Texas and will likely continue to grow.
“Will, he’s a big dreamer and so I wouldn’t be surprised if he would tell you that he was going to take this thing to Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He’s always had a grand ol’ vision,” Kibodeaux said.
Even as the Grand Ol’ Christmas Show has grown in recognition and popularity through the years, the creators have stuck to their original traditions of giving back to the community by teaming up with various nonprofit organizations.
“It felt like a volunteer community effort when it first started, and it still is in some degree. It’s just a much, much bigger operation now,” Hearn said. “I think the first show we donated proceeds to the Brazoria County Youth Home and since then we’ve worked with and partnered with a number of different organizations like them and all kinds of other little local nonprofits. This year our nonprofit partner is the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. They’re a great organization and they are our nonprofit beneficiary. We’re proud to keep that part of the tradition alive.”
The mission of the show is to spread Christmas cheer for everyone who watches. The creators hope that everyone will walk away with something, whether that be nostalgia or the warmth of Christmas.
“We hope you leave tonight with something that you haven’t felt in a long time. That’s one of the very, very last lines in the show,” Hearn said.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas show will travel to New Braunfels, Wichita Falls, and various other cities from the start of December until right before Christmas on December 23.
The show will open the Brazoswood Koch and Casey Auditorium Thursday and Friday Dec. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Dec. 18 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at goshowproductions.com.
