Music to my ears, but really to my heart. I was thinking the other day about how music gives me all the feels. I love music and I have such a variety of music that I listen to from gospel, pop, zydeco and country to opera and then some. I grew up singing and come from a family that is musically talented, so music has always had a place in my life.
When I need to exercise or be energized, I will play pop, when I need to feel like I am at my birthplace zydeco it is, when I need to be lifted and calmed, I listen to gospel. It always blows my mind when certain songs come up on the radio or my iPhone and it literally can take me back to a particular place and time.
Recent research shows that music can help in many aspects of the brain, including pain reduction, stress relief, memory and brain injuries. In the book the Power of Music, Elena Mannes says, “Scientists have found that music stimulates more parts of the brain than any other human function.”
So, crank up the tunes, get to tapping the steering wheel or break out in your best dance moves to get you some cardio while enjoying the music. Just know that however it makes you feel music is not only good for your brain, but it is good for your heart as well, so rock on…
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 5,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
