ANGLETON
An open call to artists gave Angleton’s utility boxes a facelift in the city’s long-term beautification project.
In 2019, the Keep Angleton Beautiful commission partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to begin the Traffic Box Art Wrap Project, starting in downtown Angleton.
The project is similar to the decorated utility boxes in larger cities like Houston and Sugar Land. The difference in Angleton is instead of artists painting directly on the boxes, the artwork is made into a high-resolution wrap to be applied to the boxes.
Keep Angleton Beautiful members decided they wanted the theme to be Texas birds, wildflowers or butterflies, Angleton Director of Parks and Recreation Megan Mainer said.
Some of the goals of the project are to provide a memorable welcome for visitors to Angleton, enhance what could be the future downtown entertainment district, and support the city’s reputation as a place to see art.
“Typically the lifespan of the art is supposed to be anywhere from five to seven years, and we’re going to try to push it to seven years so that we have a total of 21 boxes wrapped in the downtown district,” Mainer said. “And then at that point, we’ll kind of decide do we want to move outside of the downtown district or do we want to focus on replacing ones that have reached their lifespan? That’s something that we’ll make a decision as we get closer to the seven years, but since we’ve just completed the third round, we still have four more years to go. And so we will plan on continuing the project annually.”
So far, three artists have been chosen — Lauren Luna of Houston, Wendy Delgado of Houston and Joy Chandler of Sugar Land.
Chandler has been in on the Angleton utility box project since the beginning, she said, and also has decorated boxes in her hometown.
“I love the idea of cities beautifying their area and supporting the arts all at the same time,” she said. “And what a perfect way to do it is by taking a piece of art and making it into a wrap and then just putting it around a utility box. It takes away from the ugliness of the utility box and just really adds to the city.”
All three artists have been painting for years. They selected pieces they had already created as part or their portfolio that would fit the Texas nature them.
They appreciated the opportunity to display their work in Angleton, they said. Delgado also appreciated the $250 that comes with being selected.
“That (being chosen) was pretty cool. The first one they picked was actually, I want to say was back in 2020, which was a really hard time for a lot of us just because art is a luxury, it’s not something that the economy absolutely needs,” Delgado said. “For them to have picked a few artists even during a very challenging time for the country, it meant a lot, especially for me personally. I had just quit my day job to pursue my art career full time, and the country shut down. So all of the jobs that I received that year helped keep me going. So I was very thankful to have that opportunity.”
Chandler was brought to tears by the opportunity, she said.
“It truly touches my heart that they would see something in my piece that could potentially beautify their city and represent pretty much what they stand for, as far as local nature in the area,” Chandler said. “And I was so drawn to the idea of the project and what they were personally trying to do to promote art, nature and beautify their city all at the same time. It was a huge honor to be selected. And when I first was selected, I just cried … it was a joyful tears, because it was such an honor to be chosen.”
More frequently, smaller cities are leaning toward this unique way of displaying art, Luna said.
“It may be unusual to a traditionalist, but I mean, all cities, and I’m glad to see that it’s trickling down to the smaller cities, have public art everywhere,” Luna said. “I saw the giant heart sculpture when I was riding in, and I see that Angleton is trying to, I don’t want to say to catch up, but, they’re maybe changing the way that they thought prior in understanding that art actually adds more unification to all of the environment.”
Projects like these have benefits for the residents, Delgado said.
“I think it gives people more pride for their city and the area that they live in. Because a lot of times when you see areas where they have that type of artwork, usually it’s kept a little cleaner and it seems just more family-friendly,” Delgado said. “It’s usually something that the city has put money into as a beautification process, so when you have artwork that’s out there, it kind of encourages people to take a little more pride in where they live.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.