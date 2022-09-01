ANGLETON
The city’s fall concert series promises and opportunity to get out and enjoy family, music and food, organizers said, including a special concert featuring all female tejano acts.
Starting tonight with Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, the city will host concerts from 7 to 10 p.m. each Friday at Veterans Park downtown.
“These concerts are intended to create community and are entirely free to enjoy,” Angleton Communications Director Martha Eighme said. “It’s beautiful to hear people singing along or grabbing a dance partner and having a good time. We’re excited about the lineup for this series as we have some great new tribute bands and more, all free.”
The series continues Sept. 9 with Escape, a Journey tribute act from Houston, the Diva Mania tejano night Sept. 16, Cajun-influenced music Sept. 23 by Bayon Roux, and the Texas Eagles on Sept. 30. It is the third time the Eagles tribute band has been part of an Angleton concert series.
“Every time we come out there, we seem like we are growing the crowd and it has been really exciting, because we seem to be a hit out there and we really love it,” Texas Eagles band member Randy Herbert said. “They’re really appreciative when we go out there, and Martha was saying that we seem to be drawing the biggest of the crowds out there, which is exciting.”
The band travels throughout Texas to perform for Eagles fans, doing their best to do the iconic band justice. Its set list filled with Eagles music lasts more than two hours and attracts a wide variety of ages to their performances.
“We try to give a lot of history about the Eagles as we perform and let people know and feel what it was like for those guys to be writing and playing this,” Herbert said. “This music is iconic music for America. We’ll be playing from the beginning of their time in 1972 all the way through.
“In that crowd, there is just all kinds of kids, teenagers and adults. They all like to come out and just sit out there in the lawn chairs and listen to it.”
Diva Mania is the first all-woman tejano concert he has presented in Angleton, promoter Jim Luna of Quartermoon Productions said. The show will feature the Million Dollar Band under the direction of Mario Ortiz, with performers Monica Saldivar, Savannah Votion, Demmi Garcia, Sonja de la Paz, Magalia de la Rosa, Karla Christina, Gabriella Martinez, Angelique Alvarez and Alize Nino.
To add to the music, a variety of food trucks will be available for those attending to enjoy along with the music, with several choices throughout the series.
“We’ve expanded our options to cut down on the wait times. We mix it up and have had a variety of options weekly,” Eighme said. “We try to have a savory food choice and a sweet food option at each concert. Some people have come down to eat and then stayed for the music — so there’s something for everyone.”
