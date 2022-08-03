Here we are into August already, and I’m wondering how we got here so fast. I feel cheated in a way. I spent part of the summer recovering from a torn something in my rib cage, then another 3 weeks recovering from Saharan dust which is here today as I sit here.
Oh well, the upside is, I am sitting here at the computer looking out at what seems to be a beautiful DRY day. I would give just about anything if we could take a load off the great state of Kentucky and get some of their rain. I pray hard for those folks.
I just read over what I have written and, what a nerve I have to feel cheated because I couldn’t take advantage of the money pit when so many people have lost everything. I can’t even begin to imagine what they are going through.
On the lighter side I have to tattle on myself. While getting ready to go honky tonking I pulled on a pair of jeans and thought, I can’t believe I have lost so much weight that these jeans need a belt to stay up. I was alarmed till I went into the cavern of no return closet to get a belt. Guess what folks? When I raised my top to put the belt on, I discovered the strangest thing….they weren’t zipped up, or buttoned up. Is that a sign of something? In my defense, I was in a hurry. Does that count?
Now I am going to give you a recipe that comes from the prettiest girl in Alaska…Cheryl Bailey. And when she is in Arizona she absolutely lights up that state by being the prettiest girl there. I know I’m her mother, and you think I might be a little prejudice, but I think not.
Cheryl’s Broccoli Salad
Ingredients:
Broccoli
Red cabbage
Red onion
Raisins
Bacon
Roasted slivered almonds
Cheddar cheese chunks
Poppy seed salad dressing.
Directions: Just chop, chop, and chop some more into bite sized pieces. Tip from me: This is the best salad and, it makes a lot. It is so good when you are feeling a little lank and need something to eat throughout your busy day. And did you notice all these ingredients are eater friendly. Of course you could use any kind of nuts you wanted to. Like, pecans, walnuts (which are SO good for you). Cheryl also told me she uses thick sliced bacon. You notice there is no set amount of any one ingredient. Put as much or as little of any ingredient listed, or get creative and add some of what you think would be good for you. It just gets better the longer those ingredients have time to marry. Like some marriages.
Hi Gin, Read your article where you mentioned you were drinking coffee again. I never liked coffee, but read where coffee would lower your blood sugar. So does cinnamon and cocoa so why not combine the two. It lowered my blood sugar 10 points.
I put a heaping 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon in my mug, add enough hot cocoa mix to make 1 cup and add 1 cup of very hot water and then add the cup of coffee and stir. Tastes good. Susan, Chappell.
Susan, what size mug do you have? I think that sounds absolutely delicious. And dropping 10 points of blood sugar is amazing to do it so deliciously. Sounds to me that is the equivalent of 2 cups. 2 cups of coffee is what I have every morning now. I know you are one smart girl, and I thank you for sharing that recipe with the rest of us.
Those who have a blood sugar problem can sure benefit from this delicious sounding concoction that you have created. I know cinnamon is something all of us should include in our diet. I take turmeric every day with lots of other supplements. I also started taking Relief Factor. I’m a believer. BUT, I am saying it is working for me, and if you think it would work for you please ask your doctor before you order it. After all, we all know if I thought my jeans needed a belt because they weren’t zipped and buttoned up; well you know you don’t have to take my word for anything.
This is certainly not a recipe, but I just now typed in Zatarain’s and clicked on a salad recipe and my computer locked up. Scared me to death. Gave me a number to call immediately. Bottom line it was a scam I’m pretty sure.
He told me whatever I did to do not shut down my computer. So he walked me through on how to turn off the voice in the background. Then I snapped and shut down my computer. I’m not saying this because I’m not prejudice in any way, but it was a foreign voice that I could hardly understand, and I didn’t believe he was looking out for my best interest. When I decided to shut down my computer is when I asked him if he worked for Microsoft. He told me they worked with Microsoft. That was enough for me to shut it down. Sitting here hoping I did the right thing. I turned the computer back on and didn’t lose anything. So, of course it is Sunday and I couldn’t get in touch with anyone who is computer savvy. Keeping my fingers crossed I did the right thing.
Anyway, I’m done for this column. Gotta go calm myself down now, and watch some mind numbing TV. I hope you enjoy the two recipes that you got today. These kinds of things really upset me as much as robo calls.
Have a good hump day, and don’t you fall for any scams either. Remember these guys are good, and it’s hard to resist what they tell you to do. This is not going to ruin my day however…I hope. Good news is…Bentley is clam with his skunk taking a nap in the chair with me. He loves coming to work as I have told you before. Remember to laugh!
