ANGLETON
Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension in Brazoria County is answering numerous requests by the community to provide more basic classes for residents.
The organization offered Canning 101 at the local extension office at 21017 CR 171 in Angleton.
Dawn Gemmill, small business owner of Esther’s Fields and a member of the Texas Extension Education Association hosted Saturday’s class along with extension agent Shana Kutac.
The AgriLife Extension’s goal is to provide public research-based programs that are useful for everyday life for community members, Kutac said. The county and Texas A&M split the programs’ cost.
Kutac describes Gemmill as a master canner who she had to rely on to teach the class, because her personal knowledge of the highly requested topic was lacking, she said.
“When I started here, my expertise was in early childhood education. But as an extension agent, we get lots and lots of questions from the public,” Kutac said. “We kept getting canning questions over and over and over again. And so I reached out to Dawn. She’s a member of our Education Extension Association. She’s an expert canner, so she is going to be doing the canning class today because it’s a need of the community.”
For about three hours, the two ladies discussed the process, mechanics, tips and tricks, and safety rules of canning with about 25 participants in the class.
“What I’d like for people to get out of class is to not be afraid of your pressure canners. A lot of people are afraid of using pressure canners,” Gemmill said. “They’ve heard the horror stories of the exploding. Technologies have changed. Canners have changed, and I just want people to know that you can do it.”
The class provided all the elements needed to successfully can jars of carrots. Participants had a hands-on experience by filling their canning jars with carrots and observing the entire process as Gemmill and Kutac explained the ins and outs.
Participants were very active in the discussion, asking many questions as the program was presented.
Mark Larsen of Santa Fe attended the class to learn about the craft his mother had tried teaching him, he said.
“Well, my mother canned when I was younger. I was young and not very bright, and didn’t pay attention. And I wanted to reacquaint myself with this,” Larsen said. “We started raising a garden again during the pandemic, and you end up with more than you can eat usually, and so I wanted to kind of get back into this to preserve some of it. I have my mother’s 45-year-old canner, so I hope to learn how to use it properly, so that I can do it safely.”
Learning to preserve food from her garden was at the top of Sweeny resident Jaime Rocha’s list, she said.
“We would like to learn how to preserve our own food. We have a garden and we would like to learn how to can,” she said. “We have a canner but we kind of were scared to try it ourselves. So when I saw that they were having a class, we wanted to come and educate ourselves.”
Feeding her family food that is a little healthier is another priority and why she thinks the class is important, she said.
“When you grow stuff, you know where it comes from. You know what’s put in the food. You know that it’s healthier than a lot of processed foods,” Rocha said.
After class members prepped their jars of carrots using half-quart canning jars, carrots, salt, water and vinegar, Gemmill brought the canner pots to the right temperature.
As the canners were being heated, Gemmill and Kutac explained the different types of canners, pricing, methods of canning, storage options and more in what could easily be deemed as a complex subject.
There’s a lot of information on the classic art of canning, but the class endorsed and presented only acceptable practices by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fran Turnipseed of Danbury learned there’s a lot more she can do with canning than she thought, she said.
“They’re talking about doing another class in October. I will probably be here again,” Turnipseed said.
She thought the class was a good idea, she said.
“I think it’s fantastic. I do, because this culture has gotten away from grandma’s way of doing things. And with the way the economy’s going, we need to get back to it,” she said. “It’s going to help everybody. It’s going to help families grow and you know, be able to take care of themselves.”
Jones Creek resident Jodie Fairchild attended with her husband as a refresher course. Now that it’s just she and her husband living at home, she needed a way to cut down on waste, she said.
“We never learned to cook small. We’ve always cooked for a group, so this way instead of having to eat spaghetti for seven days straight, we can eat it next month,” Fairchild said.
There were so many requests on the topic of canning that there was a waiting list for Saturday’s class, and Kutac and Gemmill are considering hosting another at the end of October.
There’s a growing demand for it amid frequent shortages at the grocery store, Gemmill said. As more people start planting their own gardens and having homesteads where they raise animals, it becomes more important for them to be able to put up their food and to preserve it to last, Gemmill said.
“Two hundred years ago, our ancestors didn’t have refrigerators and waste,” she said. “So they had to be inventive on how did you make your harvest last through the winter? How did you make those winter hunts last to the end of the spring? How did you make those things last and survive? And so that’s kind of where we’re at, making sure that whatever you grow, no matter what you grow, that you know how to preserve it and to make the most of that harvest.”
