75 years
Because of the large number of new teachers employed by the Brazosport schools for the coming year, the need of housing to care for them and their families has grown exceptionally acute, T. W. Ogg superintendent of schools has announced.
“We have been fortunate in securing the services of well trained, experienced people to fill vacancies and to develop the new departments being added,” he said. “These new departments such as shops, homemaking, kindergarten and art departments have made necessary still more facilities to house the teachers than were necessary before. We are making every effort possible to find quarters for them but we need the assistance of the general public.”
50 years ago
Lake Jackson — In a four to two vote, city council last night passed a resolution supporting the Highway 288 widening to four lanes for the additional 19 miles for the Brazosport-Houston connection.
Council also passed an ordinance calling for a sales tax election to be held jointly with the general election Nov. 7. This would be for one percent sales tax on retail sales.
Approval was also given for approximately 15 more parking spaces adjacent to the police department building. Approximate cost would be $2,600, and purpose would be for the convenience of citizens attending council and board meetings.
These actions were made in a regular council session at 8 p.m. in city hall with all city officials and city secretary Charlie Smith present.
Motion to support the Highway 288 widening was made by Freddie Brown; second, Bob Schwebel.
Neither of the dissenting voters expressed strong opposition to the widening. Rather, they indicated that they are not yet convinced that a choice needs to be made between widening the present highway or building a freeway. Both expressed the feeling that the widening is a short term solution and the freeway is a long term solution, and that actually both are needed.
Mayor Vining felt the council should not go on record until more information has been gathered, hopefully at a scheduled meeting Wednesday of a Brazosport Chamber of Commerce committee at Angleton. Additional discussion is planned on the subject at that time. Lake Jackson’s city manager and several councilmen are due to attend.
15 years
Four Brazoria County organizations are getting a boost from the First Choice Power Fund.
The Brazoria County Historical Museum, Brazoria County Master Gardeners and Junior Achievement, all based in Angleton, and Sweeny United in Sweeny will receive $5,000 each from the First Choice Power Partnership Grant program. They are among 10 grants to nonprofit organizations from areas the power company serves in Texas.
Eligible programs are those that benefit youth, seniors and other Texans through education, environmental awareness and economic vitality, according to the company’s Web site.
“It’s programs like these that continue to improve the communities where we live and serve,” said Diane Harrison Ogawa, executive director of the First Choice Power Fund, in a statement. “The First Choice Power fund is proud to partner with these nonprofits that are committed to helping those in our state who need it the most.”
The museum will use its grant to assemble traveling trunks to take to county schools. The medium-sized suitcases, which will be available for teachers to check out from their local county library, will contain reproductions of artifacts such as a slave collar, sugar cane, lamp and oil and a reproduction of colonial money. It also will have two lesson plans each for third-, fourth- and seventh-grade history students.
