Tomorrow or Monday I will get a lesson on installing a garage door opener. I can hardly wait.
Peter is a hands-on kind of person, and he actually trusts me with a hammer while he holds the nail. Does that make me nervous? Yes, yes it does. It makes me nervous to the point I won’t hit the nail until he removes his fingers.
I have hammered nails before, so I know how inaccurate I am with a hammer. The first time he tried to do that, he moved his fingers and I let go with the hammer and, of course, I missed. I looked at Peter and said, “Aren’t you glad you moved your fingers?” He just laughed.
Oh, I missed my fingers, too.
I am a little out of practice. But, there was a time long, long, ago in a land far, far away that I used to be able to fix stuff. Those days are long gone.
n n n
Here another recipe from Katie I promised you in Wednesday’s column. She enclosed pictures with her 2 1/2-year-old grandson. Cute, cute, cute!
I remember when I had small grandkids. I would take them to the grocery store and give each one of them something on the list of things we needed to make whatever they wanted to eat. When we got home, I helped them make whatever it was … and it was tacos!
See, once upon a time I was a good grandmother and cook.
But, now they are almost as old as I am (after you reach a certain age it is legal to stop counting birthdays. Now they are catching up!).
Tortilla Pizzas
Directions
Take out as many small corn tortillas as you want and place on cookie sheet with sides or a pizza stone.
Spread pizza sauce over them with a silicone basting brush (painting the sauce on is what we called it).
Cover sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese. Place pepperonis on top of cheese. Discuss what will “happen” when placed in hot oven. Bake in a 425-degree oven for about 7 to 10 minutes until cheese is bubbly. Let child watch through oven window and discuss what heat does to substances. Then remove the pan carefully. Another lesson on kitchen safety. Let cool, then cut into sections.
Discuss fractions at this point. Keep all ingredients on hand. I promise you, the child will beg to “cook again.”
You can teach a few Italian words, look at a map of Italy and where it is located. Look at Italian art and definitely listen to Italian music!
Katie
Katie,
What a grandmother you are. Your grandkids are so lucky to have you. They are learning and don’t even realize it. Making memories that will stay with them forever. The pictures are adorable.
I wasn’t so big on cooking with my own kids, but the one thing I was very big on was manners. They don’t cost anything, so why wouldn’t every child have good manners?
I started when they were just a couple of months old. I would hand them something and say thank you! And they got very well versed in “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am.” They had it down pat.
When I was sub-teaching high school students, they told me that was not necessary anymore. I hope they were wrong. It is so refreshing to see a well-mannered child of any age.
n n n
I made this dish last week when Peter was here. We ate it for two meals, then I divided up the rest into single servings and froze the rest of it. I want to give it to you now. It is so easy and delicious!
Patty’s Quick Chicken Spaghetti
INGREDIENTS
3 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (or boil your own chicken)
1 (8-ounce) package spaghetti
1 (10.75-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes
1 pound Velveeta, cubed
Salt and pepper to taste
1 pinch garlic powder
DIRECTIONS
Boil chicken in a large pot of salted water. When chicken is done, remove from pot, keeping water at a boil. Shred chicken and set aside. Put spaghetti in boiling chicken broth and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain broth.
Return to pot with cooked spaghetti to stove. Over low heat, add shredded chicken, cheese, soups and Rotel tomatoes. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. When cheese is melted, dinner is ready. This recipe can easily be doubled.
You can mix boneless chicken pieces … breasts and thighs. (Gin here: or use rotisserie chicken like I do). I also use more spaghetti, probably double. I also use Mexican-style tomatoes and add a little Rotel tomatoes.
I promise you, you will love this dish. It was a little hot (pepper) for Peter, but he liked it and was a good sport. If you have folks in your family who don’t care for a little heat, just use regular canned tomatoes. However I think maybe just the can of Mexican tomatoes would work and leave out the Rotel. The peppers give this dish a lot of flavor and the Mexican tomatoes alone wouldn’t be too hot.
I love Patty. She’s not only a good person, she is responsible for me having this recipe that I just love. Thanks again, Patty!
