Although well over 50 years had passed, Martin D. Seay still remembered his 10 years of living at the Ramsey Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections back in the 1920s and 1930s.
Horses were an important part of his life during that era, and he clearly recalled not only those he rode, but others that were acquired for use by employees there.
A number of the prison farm’s horses were acquired from the Nash Ranch, he said, but one was never completely broken. Instead, it remained unpredictable and untrustworthy, and was likely to do something crazy at any moment.
It was considered unfit for a guard to ride but was used by one of the black stockmen. One of this horse’s favorite tricks was to take the bit in his teeth and run out of control.
On one occasion, when Seay was riding a pasture with the stock hands, this bronc’s rider complained about his horse’s inclination to run away. Seay suggested the next time the horse bolted, the rider should take his lariat, tie it to the saddle horn, and rope a tree stump.
A bit later, as they were driving cattle from the woods to nearby pens, Seay remembered, the bronco “took off like a race horse, completely out of control.”
Seay called to the rider to “rope a stump,” and the guard did so, with very nearly disastrous results. When the horse hit the end of the rope, the saddle girth broke, resulting in the horse flying in one direction and the rider in another.
Seay remembered when he reached the scene of the wreck, both the rider and the horse had been knocked out.
“They both came to in a couple of minutes, and I heaved a sigh of relief, because I was sure I was responsible for killing both man and horse,” he said.
The incident had a positive result, however, curing the animal from running away.
During the last two years Seay’s family lived at Ramsey, he had a buckskin filly they had raised, the offspring of a gaited, albino mare and one of the state stallions that was a natural fox trotter.
The sire had passed on this trait to the filly, which had been named Maud, in honor of Sean’s first paint pony. Along with the mare, Seay’s father bought the youth a new saddle made by Frank Vila of Floresville.
Many years later, he remembered this saddle had extra-long fenders to fit his own longer-than-average legs, and also that it had pockets at the rear of each skirt.
He had been particularly proud of this saddle, but sold it when he entered Texas A&M, he said. Around the same time, his father sold Maud to an Alvin woman for $600.
In about 1939 or 1940, he wrote, an outbreak of sleeping sickness killed a large number of horses and mules on the Ramsey Farm, with those lost in the epidemic including one he had known as Snip, as well as a beautiful bay stallion that had been purchased from Texas A&M.
An overall improvement in the prison’s livestock occurred during his years at Ramsey, he said, noting when the family moved there in 1925, the cattle on the farm were of the common native type, including some with Longhorn characteristics and others showing some Brahman breeding.
No pure-breeds of any kind were there, he remembered, and the beef bulls were “half Brahma and half native,” but not of good quality.
The same situation existed for the milk cows, with the inmates “just milking whatever they had,” a practice that resulted in extremely low milk production.
He recalled the appointment of Lee Simmons as general manager of the Texas Prison System resulted in a rapid and marked improvement in the cattle herds.
Good Jersey cows and bulls were bought for the dairies, and pure-bred Brahman bulls for the herds of beef cattle, he explained.
In addition, pastures were cleared of brush in order to increase grass production, resulting in a surplus of cattle available for sale.
In addition, a new livestock packing plant allowed cattle and hogs produced on the state’s entire prison system to be processed in a new packing plant.
Calves were sold on the market in Houston, and proceeds from these sales were used to buy fat cows, which were slaughtered at the farm’s plant.
These changes resulted in more pounds of beef per dollar, Seay said, adding, “The cow meat was not tender, but they just cooked it longer, and it was nutritious.”
The meat made good ground beef and stew meat, he said, and the inmates thrived on it.
Their diet was generally much improved during Simmons’ tenure as the system’s general manager, Seay recalled, pointing out that prior to construction of the packing plant, their main meat was salt pork bellies bought by the carload.
Seay said this was supplemented by fresh beef in the summer, when cattle were fat on grass, and by pork in winter, when it was cool enough to prevent spoilage.
Both the beef and pork had to be used soon after butchering because they had no refrigeration, he explained.
Rounding up, branding, and castration of the new calf crop was accomplished in summer, he said, usually on a Sunday so some of the guards were available to help.
Next week: Food at Ramsey Unit was “home-grown” and healthy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.