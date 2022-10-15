When my cousin Bill Jernigan calls me, he always tells me something I didn’t know. It’s all very educational stuff, too. He makes me feel bad; or let me put this another way — he tries to make me feel bad.
Example: He tells what all he does in the morning. I reply to all this self-inflicted stuff that he does with, “I’m on my first cup of coffee.” Mind you, it is now something like the crack of 10 for me. He has split logs, filled up the wood shed, hauled some in the house for when it gets cold for his fireplace, mowed the back forty, added a bedroom to the house … yada, yada, yada. Then he tells me he learned something new while watching the History Channel. I tell him I learned something new while watching “Bachelor in Paradise.”
Then we move on to solving the world’s problems. If he and I ran the world, believe me, it would be a study in reality, and common sense — or what is common sense to the two of us anyway.
He has a smart mouth side to him also. After reading the paper last week about Glenda and me trying to find my phone that was in my back pocket, he texted me with, “I started to call you, but I didn’t have time to wait for you to find your phone.” I hit reply with … .
n n n
There are times I hate being such a “girl.” I have never in my life had to put air in a car tire. Mind you, I have taped and floated walls, wall papered and lots of other man stuff, but haven’t a clue as to do this simple thing all by myself.
I ordered an air compressor just for that reason, to put air in my tires. I think the “Happy Car” needs some air in the tires, but I found out the air filler thing needed charging. Not a problem; I have the charger somewhere in the mix with all the other chargers. I try to fit it into everything in this mix,but finally gave up.
Then I thought I would just get out the instruction book and look it up. Can I find it? Of course not. Now. mind you, when Peter was here, I bought or he bought all sorts of things that would make my life easier — all of which have to be charged. Did he need the instruction books? No. But where they are is a mystery.
He showed me one time how to do all that stuff, but what he didn’t realize is it looks so easy when he does it. He made the mistake of thinking it would take just one time showing me then it would be imbedded in my brain. But little did he know, my brain apparently isn’t that big. (I was once told by a woman trying to fit glasses to me that I had a little head.) Like I told him though, I may have a little head, but it is full of brain, and she also told me it was so pretty and round. Now, let’s take that to the bank and see where that gets me.
So, I’m taking the car to TJ’s where I take both my cars for oil changes and see if they will put air in my “Happy Car” tires.
n n n
Now, let’s talk about Bentley. I taught him how to snit instead of bark — or maybe when barking doesn’t work, he snits. It looks so cute. But, I created a monster. When he thinks it’s time for a treat and I don’t, he barks, and when that doesn’t work, he starts his newly taught trick. Does that work? You’re darn right it does.
It’s scary how smart he is. You should see the size of his head. It’s real little, so maybe the size of one’s head doesn’t mean a whole lot when it comes to seeing how smart one is. Say’s a lot about me, huh? I know what you are thinking. So maybe I’ll start watching the History Channel.
n n n
I just remembered this recipe I used to make. It is so good. You can make it and if need be if you are one person like I am, you can put in serving size containers and freeze it. It is addictive.
Cowboy Cornbread Casserole
Break up and brown a pound or more of ground beef in a deep skillet; drain. I have a deep iron pot I make mine in. Turn off the fire and layer one large (26-ounce) can Ranch Style Beans; rinse the can with a little water and add 1 can Del Monte Mexican Style Tomatoes or Rotel, (rinse the can with a little water and add); spread one can (14.75-ounce) cream style corn and enough shredded cheddar cheese to completely cover the top. Then cover with homemade cornbread (or purchased cornbread mix if necessary).
Layer in order of ingredients listed. Just be sure the cornbread covers right to the edge of the pot. Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven until the cornbread is nice and brown. Yummy!
You gotta try this one. I guarantee your family will love it. Yum, yum.
n n n
Now for a dessert, if you have room. This came from a reader in the very early years of writing this column. I ran across it while looking something else up, and it sounded so good it needs a repeat after all these years.
Peach Enchiladas
INGREDIENTS
2 8-ounce cans crescent rolls
2 pounds fresh, firm, ripe peaches peeled and quartered (this peeling is the fun step).
DIRECTIONS
Wrap each peach piece in crescent roll and place in oblong Pyrex dish with the little point facing you — it’s cuter this way. Melt 1 cup butter; add 1-1/2 cups sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Spread this over the crescents. Use 12-ounce can of Mountain Dew and pour this over the top (sounds silly, but it sauces up really well).
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. (I used frozen peaches once, not nearly as good as fresh). Serve it warm.
If this isn’t enough calories for you, you can always add some more in the form of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream.
Now I’m outta here. I gotta clean house. A person needs to have some fun now and then. Stay safe. And remember laugh your way through it.
When I’m cleaning house I try to keep all things in perspective. There are lots of folks out there who would love to be able to clean house.
